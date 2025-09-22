Griff McGarry and Otto Kemp Named Paul Owens Award Winners

Published on September 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that former Reading Fightin Phils Griff McGarry (2022-23; '25) and Otto Kemp (2024) were named the winners of the 2025 Paul Owens Award. The award is annually given to the Phillies top minor league hitter and pitcher.

McGarry, 26, spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Fightin Phils. Over 17 starts with Reading, McGarry posted a 3.25 ERA (26 ER, 72.0 IP), while striking out 103 batters (12.88 SO/9.0 IP). He was twice named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on April 7 following four no-hit innings and eight strikeouts against Portland; and again on August 17 after striking out 12 over six-shutout frames against Akron. From, August 1 through the end of the season, McGarry led the Eastern League in strikeouts (44), was sixth in ERA (2.41) and fourth in average against (.178). The Phillies named McGarry the organization's Minor League Pitcher for the Month of August. Amongst all Phillies full-season Minor Leaguers, McGarry was fourth in strikeouts with 124. After an impressive campaign with Reading, McGarry was promoted to Lehigh Valley (AAA) on Sept. 18 where he struck out eight and allowed one hit and one run over five innings. This season was McGarry's first as a starter since 2023, as he spent all of last year pitching in relief for Lehigh Valley. He spent most of 2023 with Reading and also made three starts with Lehigh Valley. McGarry also split his first-full pro season in 2022 between Jersey Shore (A+), Reading and Lehigh Valley. He began his pro career in 2021 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore. The Phillies selected McGarry in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Virginia and he is originally from San Francisco, California.

The 26-year-old Kemp spent much of the 2024 season with the Fightin Phils. Over 64 games in Reading last season, Kemp slashed .258/.353/.476 (.829 OPS), with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI. He was promoted to Lehigh Valley (AAA) on Sept. 6, 2024, which is where he began this season as well. Kemp raced off to an impressive start to 2025 with the IronPigs, which led to his promotion to the Phillies on June 7. Kemp was optioned to Lehigh Valley Aug. 17, but was called back up to Philadelphia on Sept. 8, where he has remained. Over two stints with Lehigh Valley, spanning 74 games, Kemp slashed .310/.417/.570 (.987 OPS), with 24 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 67 RBI. Over 58 games with the Phillies this season, Kemp has 11 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. Kemp spent his first full pro season in 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+) and began his pro career in 2022 between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Kemp signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Point Loma Nazarene in California and he is originally from Fullerton, California.

Instituted in 1986, the award is named for the late Paul Owens, who spent 48 years in the Phillies organization as a scout, farm director, general manager, manager and senior advisor.

