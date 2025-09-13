Four-Run First Inning Dooms Baysox in Friday Night Loss

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost their fifth straight in a 5-2 defeat to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Friday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (25-41, 54-81) scored four unearned runs against Chesapeake starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 3-5) in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. With two men in scoring position and two out, Watts-Brown struck out Peyton Williams on a ball in the dirt for what appeared to be an inning ending strikeout but the throw to first went into right field, allowing both runners to score. The next batter, Cade Doughty, hit a two-run homer to give the Fisher Cats a 4-0 lead.

In his final start of the season, Watts-Brown threw four innings, allowed four unearned runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. The Orioles No. 13 prospect finishes his first stint with the Baysox with a 3.82 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts.

Chesapeake (28-39, 59-75) scored its first run of the night in the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Adam Retzbach. Retzbach holds an .826 OPS on the road this season.

Fisher Cats' starter Alex Amalfi (W, 6-8) pitched a season-high six innings and allowed just the one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Baysox scored another run in the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice grounder to first off the bat of Tavian Josenberger.

New Hampshire added a run in the eighth on a two-out RBI single from Williams.

Chay Yeager (S, 1) collected the final six outs of the game to pick up his first save of the season.

The Fisher Cats have now won nine in a row against the Baysox.

Chesapeake continues its final series of the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow night. RHP Blake Money (4-5, 4.70) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Fernando Perez (0-3, 3.68) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

