Rosario Leads 14-Hit Attack in 6-2 Akron Win in Harrisburg

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron center fielder Alfonsin Rosario had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, shortstop Angel Genao had three hits, and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez hit a pair of RBI doubles in the RubberDucks' 14-hit showing for a 6-2 win over Harrisburg in the fourth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Friday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 2-1, in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Senators loaded the bases with one out on three walks from right-hander Ross Carver. Right-hander Jack Jasiak entered and got center fielder Delino DeShields, Jr., to ground into an inning-ending double play turned by Genao, second baseman Christian Knapczyk, and Velazquez. In the next half inning, Genao hit a two-out single to right field, and Velazquez hit his second RBI double of the game to right-center field to extend the lead to 3-1. Akron also added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to seal the victory.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Khal Stephen allowed a Senators run in the third inning on a two-out RBI triple by shortstop Seaver King, but Stephen went four innings, striking out three batters. Carver worked a scoreless fifth before walking three batters in the sixth. Jasiak escaped the jam and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, yielding two hits and striking out three batters. Right-hander Tyler Thornton allowed catcher Caleb Lomavita's solo homer before finishing the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron took its first lead in the third inning, when right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez tripled to right field off left-hander Jackson Kent, and Rosario hit a two-out RBI single to left field. In a 1-1 tie in the fifth, Genao reached on a fielder's choice, and Velazquez hit a two-out RBI double to left-center field for the lead. Akron added to its lead in the eighth, when Rosario doubled, stole third base and scored on catcher Jacob Cozart 's sacrifice fly. In the ninth, Genao doubled and scored on Antunez's RBI single, before Rosario hit an RBI triple to center field to make it 6-1.

Notebook

Rosario had his second four-hit game (the first of his career was Sept. 4 against Binghamton)...Genao is 11-for-24 in his six-game hitting streak...Velazquez has 12 multi-hit games in his first 26 with the RubberDucks... Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 9-7... Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 4,591.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (5-4, 3.36 ERA) is scheduled to face Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray on a rehab start. The game broadcast is on 99.7 Canton's New Country, the 99.7 Canton iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Sports Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.