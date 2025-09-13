Yard Goats Drop Friday Night Contest in Richmond

Richmond, VA - The Yard Goats were shutout by the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-0 on Friday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Joe Whiteman went seven innings, and Marques Johnson worked the final two innings as Richmond defeated Hartford for the third straight game. The Flying Squirrels scored two runs in the first inning and it was a 2-0 game until the Giants affiliate added a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Outfielder Cole Carrigg had three hits for the Yard Goats and RHP Carlos Torres pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Hartford.

Richmond took an early lead with two runs in the first inning against Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney. Nate Furman tripled home Diego Velaquez for the first run of the game, and Victor Bericoto singled in Furman to make it 2-0.

Mahoney went four innings and allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He retired the final four batters faced, including the side in order in the fourth inning.

The Yard Goats had an opportunity to score in the second inning as Juan Guerrero led off the inning with a single and Benny Montgomery walked, however, Richmond starter Joe Whitman got a double play grounder and strikeout to end the threat.

Whitman fired seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits with a walk and five strikeouts to earn his fifth win of the season. He retired the side in order three times in his final start of the season.

Richmond added two runs in the eighth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Turner Hill cracked a two-out, two-run double down the left field line, scoring Diego Velasquez and Nate Furman to make it 4-0.

The Yard Goats and Flying Squirrels continue the six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05. Virginia native LHP Konner Eaton will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







