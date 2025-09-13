Nick Dunn's Grand Slam Leads Reading To 13-Inning Walk-Off Win Against Somerset

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA - For the second time in this series, The Reading Fightin Phils (29-38; 54-80) walked off the Somerset Patriots (37-30; 72-64) 8-4 with a grand slam from Nick Dunn. With the win, the teams now tie the series with two wins each as they enter the final two contests of the series.

The Fightin Phils took control of the game in the bottom of the first as Felix Reyes crushed his 15th home run of the season to give Reading the early 1-0 lead. Griff McGarry allowed Reading to hold the lead comfortably by delivering four scoreless innings with only one hit and seven strikeouts. Keeping Somerset off the board was key for Reading to be able to extend their lead with a solo home run by Alex Binelas in the bottom of the fourth.

Griff McGarry continued his dominant performance on the mound with an additional two innings of work and adding an additional inning and three more strikeouts. One the night, McGarry went a total of 5.1 innings with one earned run on two hits and 10 strikeouts.

McGarry's single earned run came in the top of the sixth as Jackson Castillo doubled to right field. Eiberson Castellano took over the mound to face the next batter, who hit a sac fly to score Castillo. The run was allocated to McGarry and Somerset was now only trailing by one.

The Fightin Phils were able to get back to a two-run lead thanks to an RBI single from Kehden Hettiger. The RBI scored Erick Brito, who was the first Reading batter to be walked by Somerset, and then stole second to get into scoring position.

A late comeback from Somerset tied the game up in the top of the eighth. Andrew Baker entered for Reading and Jackson Castillo walked on two outs. Garrett Martin followed with a two-run home run to tie it up 3-3. Tristan Garnett took the mound in the top of the ninth, allowing a lead-off double and walking one batter. Garnett was able to work his way out of the runners on first and second, striking out two batters back-to-back and avoid any scoring by Somerset.

Going into the bottom of the ninth in a tie, Erick Brito walks and Nick Dunn singles with one out. Both runners steal a base and take their place on second and third. Unfortunately, the runners would both be left in scoring position and the game entered extra innings for the third time this series.

With Dylan Jasso starting at second for the Patriots, Jackson Castillo delivered a lead-off single which allowed Jasso to advance to third. Jasso stole second and, after Garnett struck out the next two batters, Jake Gatewood walked, loading the bases. A ground out by Max Burt was just what Reading needed, allowing Garnett to get to Hettiger to tag the runner out at home for out number three. Garnett racked up four strikeouts over his two innings of relief, marking a season-high.

The game entered the top of the twelfth with neither team able to capitalize with a score to break the tie. Brendan Jones started at second for the Patriots and went on to steal third. Jackson Castillo's sac fly allowed Jones to score and Somerset took their first lead of the night, 4-3.

Nick Dunn was the runner at second for Reading in the bottom of the twelfth. Dunn advanced to third on a ground out and ultimately scored on a passed ball by catcher Diomedes Hernandez to tie it up and send the game into the thirteenth inning.

Gunner Mayer (W, 3-3) delivered two more strikeouts in the top of the thirteenth to hold off a Somerset score. Mayer ended the night with one run on one hit over two innings with three total strikeouts and played a major factor in keeping Reading in the ballgame.

Bryson Ware stepped up and delivered a bunt to put him on first and allow Alex Binelas, the runner at second, to advance to third. Ware quickly stole second base and Reading found themselves with two runners in scoring position. Erick Brito walked, loading the bases with no outs. Nick Dunn blasted a grand slam off of Zach Messigner (L, 0-1) to walk it off and win the game 8-4.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. TBA will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.