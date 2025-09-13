Amalfi Earns First Career Quality Start as Cats Topple Sox

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-41, 54-81) won their fourth consecutive game over Chesapeake Baysox (28-39, 59-75) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 5-2. Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi earned his first career quality start by holding Chesapeake to one run over six innings pitched. New Hampshire shortstop Cade Doughty blasted his fourth homer of the year as the Fisher Cats' four-run bottom of the first inning held up to notch their ninth win over the Baysox this season.

New Hampshire's Amalfi (W, 6-8) fanned four batters, including his 100th strikeout of the year to push across his sixth win of the season. Righties Hunter Gregory and Chay Yeager (S, 1) handled the final three frames as Gregory struck out one and walked two in one inning of relief. Yeager locked up his first Double-A save by allowing one hit and striking out four in two blank frames.

Making his return to Delta Dental Stadium, Chesapeake starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 3-5) was tagged for four runs but none were earned on three hits in four innings pitched. Righty Alex Pham threw one scoreless inning before Ryan Long tossed two scoreless, hitless frames. Reliever Tyson Neighbors surrendered one tally on two hits in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Cade Doughty crushes fourth long ball of the season

RHP Alex Amalfi earns first career quality start with six, one-run innings

1B Peyton Williams singles run of insurance in the bottom of the eighth

RHP Chay Yeager fans four, secures first Double-A save

New Hampshire winners of four in a row since beginning of August

The Fisher Cats capitalized on a Chesapeake throwing error and cashed in four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Left fielder Damiano Palmegiani and right fielder Je'Von Ward reached before an errant throw allowed both runners to score and give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. Shortstop Cade Doughty followed by crushing his third homer of the year, extending the Fisher Cats' lead to 4-0.

Trailing 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Chesapeake collected one run on a single from first baseman Adam Retzbach to make it 4-2. The Baysox added one more run in the top of the seventh on a New Hampshire fielding error to cut the Fisher Cats' lead in half, 4-2.

New Hampshire ushered one more run across in the bottom of the eighth inning on first baseman Peyton Williams' opposite-field single, finalizing the scoring at 5-2.

The Fisher Cats and Baysox open their weekend slate with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire righty Fernando Perez (0-3, 3.68 ERA) for his sixth Double-A start against Chesapeake righty Blake Money (4-5, 4.70 ERA) in the penultimate game of the series.

Saturday, the Buffalo Tenders take the field for the final time this season. New Hampshire and Chesapeake wrap up the season with Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 14.

