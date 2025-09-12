September 12 Preview | Watts-Brown Returns to Manchester, Faces Amalfi on Friday

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-41, 53-81) and the Chesapeake Baysox (28-38, 59-74) play the third game of the series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Friday night. Chesapeake's Juaron Watts-Brown makes his return to Manchester after being traded to Baltimore at this year's trade deadline.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire won its third consecutive game and eighth over the Baysox on Thursday night. 6-4. The Fisher Cats rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Je'Von Ward and Eddinson Paulino knocked run-scoring hits to give New Hampshire a 6-3 lead.

New Hampshire's Charles McAdoo and Jace Bohrofen each recorded two-hit games and Ward extended his on-base streak to six games.

The Baysox put the tying run on first base in the top of the ninth inning as reliever Nate Garkow (S, 1) clocked up the win and his first save of the season.

Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer (TOR No. 6, MLB Pipeline) went four innings and allowed two runs with four walks and four strikeouts. Geison Urbaez took the win by allowing one run and striking out three in three innings of relief.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Alex Amalfi (5-8, 4.63 ERA) gets the ball for his 11th start for the Fisher Cats this season. Amalfi leads the team with 96 strikeouts over 81-2/3 innings pitched in 33 total games played. He waived seven batters and allowed one run against Somerset in his last start on September 6. The right-hander out of Ashland, Massachusetts, is in his fourth season of professional baseball after being signed by the Blue Jays in July of 2022. He spent the end of the 2022 campaign and 2023 season with Dunedin before breaking camp with High-A Vancouver in 2024. Amalfi went 3-1 with a 3.28 earned run average and 87 punchouts over 68-2/3 innings pitched for the Canadians last season. Amalfi made one relief appearance and one start against Chesapeake on July 30 and August 2, respectively. In five combined innings, Amalfi surrendered one run on two hits while fanning four and walking two. Friday night will be his third outing against the Baysox this season.

Making his return to Delta Dental Stadium, right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (3-4, 3.80 ERA) starts for the Baysox. Watts-Brown made 11 starts for the Fisher Cats before being traded to Baltimore with cash for reliever Seranthony Dominguez on July 29. New Hampshire was visiting Chesapeake at the time of the trade and the righty's first career Baysox start was on August 3 against his former team. Watts-Brown was tagged for five earned runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts across four innings of work. New Hampshire's Victor Arias belted two homers and Je'Von Ward knocked a single on Watt-Brown in the Fisher Cats' 9-4 win at Prince George's Stadium. Through six starts for the Baysox, Watts-Brown is 1-2 with a 4.31 earned run average and 39 strikeouts to 11 walks over 31-1/3 innings pitched. Watts-Brown is coming off back-to-back quality starts as he has surrendered just two runs and two hits across his last 15 innings pitched. The Visalia, California native fired six one-hit innings in Reading on August 30 and held Harrisburg scoreless through 6-1/3 innings in his last start on September 6. Watts-Brown was selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State and started his professional career with the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2024.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 12, 2018 - The Fisher Cats take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern League Championship series with a 6-1 win at Canal Park over the RubberDucks. New Hampshire took the lead for good with three in the third inning. Jon Berti drove in the first two runs with a single, and he scored on a Cavan Biggio groundout. Santiago Espinal had an RBI single in the eighth. Jon Harris was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in 6.1 innings, striking out seven.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series continues with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night. New Hampshire sends right-hander Fernando Perez (0-3, 3.68 ERA) to the hill to take on Chesapeake's Blake Money (4-5, 4.70 ERA) in the penultimate game of the series.







