Sea Dogs Walked-Off In Ninth Inning By Rumble Ponies, 5-4

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, N.Y. - For the third time this week the Portland Sea Dogs (64-69, 30-36) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (88-46, 43-24) in walk-off fashion 5-4 on Friday evening at Mirabito Stadium.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Binghamton scratched the winning run across. Jefry De Los Santos reached on an error and then moved to second on a Nick Morabito walk. After a strikeout, Jacob Reimer lined an RBI single to score the winning run.

With the score 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Rumble Ponies responded with a solo home run by Omar De Los Santos (1) which cut the deficit to 4-3. Wyatt Young drew a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, Young stole third base and then scored on an RBI single from Nick Morabito.

Binghamton started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Reimer drew a walk and then scored on an RBI triple from JT Schwartz to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead. A batter later, Schwartz touched home on a wild pitch to increase Binghamton's lead to 2-0.

Portland took the lead in the top of the fifth. Juan Chacon laced a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI single coupled with an error from Caden Rose which cut the deficit to 2-1. After Karson Simas singled to move Rose to third, Franklin Arias hit a sacrifice fly that plated Rose to make the score 2-2. Marvin Alcantara followed with an RBI double to give Portland a 3-2 advantage.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the top of the seventh. Ahbram Liendo singled and then advanced to second on a groundout. After Liendo swiped third base, Alcantara reached on an error which scored Liendo from third, making the game 4-2.

RHP Saul Garcia (1-0, 1.32 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.1 innings of one-hit ball while walking one and striking out four. RHP Adam Smith (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, Saturday September 13 at 6:07 PM. Portland will hand the ball to RHP John Holobetz (1-1, 2.56 ERA). Binghamton will start LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-1, 3.93 ERA) on the hill.







