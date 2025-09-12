Saturday's Flying Squirrels Game at the Diamond Sold Out

RICHMOND, Va. - Saturday's penultimate Richmond Flying Squirrels game at The Diamond set for Saturday night has sold out, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The Diamond, which has hosted professional baseball for four decades, will be at capacity for its final weekend of Flying Squirrels games. The ballpark has hosted more than 16 million fans since it opened in 1985.

Sunday's finale is also sold out.

"The response by the fans this week has been absolutely incredible," Flying Squirrels General Manger Anthony Oppermann said. "The Diamond has been a community gathering place for 40 years and is getting the farewell it deserves."

The Flying Squirrels are on the verge of leading all 30 Double-A Minor League Baseball teams in attendance for the fourth consecutive season.

The Diamond served as the home of the Triple-A Richmond Braves, an Atlanta affiliate, from 1985-2008. The Flying Squirrels brought the San Francisco Giants' Double-A affiliation to Richmond beginning in the 2010 season.

Over the last 15 seasons, more than six million fans have attended Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond, which has sold out 62 times in the team's tenure. Richmond has led the Eastern League in average attendance nine times through 2024.

The Flying Squirrels are set to move to CarMax Park, a multi-use entertainment venue, next year. The 2026 Flying Squirrels game schedule is available.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.







