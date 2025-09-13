Trio of Mammoth Blasts Straighten out Curve

The SeaWolves (37-30, 82-54 overall), playing as the Erie Moon Mammoths, rode a trio of home runs to an 8-4 win over Altoona (39-28, 69-66) on Friday. With the victory, the SeaWolves clinched the best regular-season winning percentage in franchise history.

Altoona broke onto the scoreboard in the second inning. Erie starter Max Alba allowed a one-out walk to Termarr Johnson, followed by a wall-ball single from Omar Alfonzo, putting runners on the corners. Wyatt Hendrie placed a sacrifice squeeze bunt, scoring Johnson to give Altoona a 1-0 lead. Tres Gonzalez followed with an RBI single, making it a 2-0 Curve advantage.

Erie responded in the bottom of the second against Curve starter Antwone Kelly. Eliezer Alfonzo, Omar's older brother, lined a double to the right-field corner, which scored Ben Malgeri from first base to make it 2-1. Kelly departed for Derek Diamond, who stranded the bases loaded in the second to maintain Altoona's lead.

Diamond (L, 1-3) remained on for the third and allowed a game-tying home run to Kevin McGonigle, evening the score at 2-2. One-out singles from Justice Bigbie and Malgeri put runners on base for Alfonzo, who lined a single to left-center to score Bigbie and give Erie a 3-2 lead. Roberto Campos followed with a three-run smash, his first home run since July 1, to make it 6-2.

Alba departed with two runners on and two outs in the third. Carlos Peña relieved him and allowed an RBI single to Duce Gourson, cutting Erie's lead to 6-3.

Alba tossed 3.2 innings for Erie, taking a no-decision. He allowed three runs on six hits. Alba walked two batters and struck out five.

Bigbie smashed a line drive, two-run home run in the fourth inning against Cy Nielson. His 12th homer of the season extended Erie's lead to 8-3.

Peña (W, 8-6) was sharp in long relief for Erie. Over 3.1 innings, he allowed four hits and just one run, which came on Gourson's solo homer in the seventh. Peña struck out three batters with no walks.

Richard Guasch tossed two scoreless innings to finish the win for the SeaWolves, who have taken three of the first four games against an Altoona team that Erie will face in the Eastern League Playoffs next week.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Saturday as Austin Bergner will face Connor Wietgrefe, who will make his Double-A debut for Altoona, at 6:05 p.m.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts games two and three, if necessary, on September 18 and 19.







