Reimer Rockets Walk-off Hit for Binghamton's Third Walk-off Win of Series with Portland

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (43-24, 88-46) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-4, on third baseman Jacob Reimer's walk-off single on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It marked Binghamton's third walk-off win of the series and 12th of the season. It marked Reimer's second walk-off hit over the last month, with the first coming on a walk-off two-run home run against New Hampshire on August 14.

The two teams have gone into the ninth inning tied in all four games this series. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, right fielder Jefrey De Los Santos reached on an error and designated hitter Nick Morabito followed with a walk against right-hander Adam Smith (0-1). Later in the frame, Reimer smoked a walk-off single down the left-field line and De Los Santos scored to win the game with two outs in the frame.

Reimer finished the game reaching base four times, as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run, and two walks. He recorded his 15th multi-hit game at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Saul Garcia (1-0) earned his first Double-A win, after he recorded four strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Garcia allowed just one hit and one walk. He came in for the final out of the seventh and finished the game for Binghamton, which marked his fifth-straight scoreless outing.

Binghamton trailed 4-2 and then tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against left-hander Jeremy Wu-Yelland. Center fielder Omar De Los Santos led off with a solo home run. Later in the frame, Morabito hit a game-tying RBI single that made it 4-4.

Portland (30-36, 64-69) took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the fifth and added another run in the seventh inning that made it 4-2. The fifth inning was highlighted by shortstop Franklin Arias' sacrifice fly and second baseman Marvin Alcantara's RBI double. In the seventh inning, third baseman Ahbram Liendo led off with a single and later scored when Alcantara reached on an error.

Binghamton got out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the fourth inning. Reimer led off with a walk against right-hander Caleb Bolden. Left fielder JT Schwartz followed with an RBI triple and eventually scored on a wild pitch. It marked Schwartz's first triple of the season and the eighth triple of his career.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon started for Binghamton and finished with seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings, while allowing three runs on six hits. Gordon allowed all three runs in the fifth inning and allowed no runs on two hits over the first four frames.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the regular season against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

*Postgame Notes:* Binghamton has won three of the first four games of the series and has guaranteed at least a split of the series, which means Binghamton only lost one series in the 2025 regular season (April 8-13 vs. Hartford)...Morabito reached base three times and finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base, which marked his 33rd multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Morabito recorded his 48th stolen base...Omar De Los Santos homered for the third time over his last seven games and extended his on-base streak to a season-long nine games...Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 11 games...Second baseman Wyatt Young went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.