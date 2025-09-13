Thirteen-Inning Marathon Ends in Defeat, Patriots Lose Heartbreaker to Reading on Friday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils in game four of a six-game set at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa. on Friday by a score of 8-4 in 13 innings.

With a 13-inning game, Somerset played in its longest game by innings count this season and the second-longest contest in Double-A franchise history (14 innings - 6/22/23 vs. NH). With a game time of three hours and 53 minutes, the Patriots played their longest game in terms of time of game this season. Somerset fell to 7-6 in extra-innings games this season and 1-2 in extra-innings contests this week. Somerset dropped to 10-6 against Reading this year. Somerset's 10 wins are tied for the second-most victories against any other team (22 vs. NH, 10 vs. POR). Somerset fell to 49-33 all-time against Reading. The Patriots are 9-2 in the month of September, the best record in all of Minor League Baseball.

LHP Brock Selvidge (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K) worked seven innings with five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision.

Selvidge matched a Double-A career-high 7.0 IP for the first time this season, the third time in his career and the first time since 5/11/24 @ALT. Selvidge becomes the third Patriots pitcher to pitch seven innings this year (C. Schlittler - 4/24 vs. HFD, E. Rodriguez-Cruz - 7/22 @ERI and 8/5 vs. BNG).

CF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, R, 3 RBI, HR, SF, BB, K) led the Patriots with three RBI, highlighted by a two-run shot to tie the game in the eighth inning.

Martin set a new career-high with his 13th home run of the season, surpassing his mark of 12 in 87 games with High-A Hudson Valley in 2024.

RF Jackson Castillo (1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B, SF, SB, 2 BB, K) paced the team with two runs scored and drove in a go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 12th.

In September, Castillo is 10-for-32 (.313/.395/.469) with 8 R, 3 XBH (2 2B, 1 HR), 3 RBI, 5 BB, 1 SF, 1 SB and an .864 OPS in nine games.

SS Max Burt (3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 K) led the Patriots by tying a career-high three hits, including two doubles in the fifth and ninth innings.

Burt played in his first game since 8/8 vs. BNG. Burt collected his eighth multi-hit game of the season, his seventh career three-hit game and his first since 4/30 @RIC.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-5, R, BB, SB, CS, BB) stole third base and scored as the free runner in the 12th.

In September, Jones is 10-for-36 (.278/.435/.333) with 11 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 10 BB, 11 SB and a .768 OPS in 10 games. Jones extended his on-base streak to 16 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League, a streak that began on 8/26 @BNG. Over his last 16 games, Jones has gone 18-for-59 (.305/.438/.390) with 17 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 14 BB, 13 SB, and an .828 OPS. Since his on-base streak began on 8/26 @BNG, Jones leads all EL players in SB (13) and R (17), tied for the league lead in BB (14, T. Johnson - ALT), fourth in OBP (.438), and ninth in H (19). Jones leads the entire Yankees organization with 49 SB. Jones ranks second among Yankees minor leaguers in BB (81), third in R (88), sixth in RBI (69), tied for sixth in H (110), seventh in TB (178), eighth in XBH (38), and ninth in OPS (.756).

1B Coby Morales (2-for-6, 2 K) picked up his fourth multi-hit game at Double-A this year with back-to-back singles in the sixth and eighth innings.

SS George Lombard Jr. (0-for-4, HBP, BB, 3 K) collected his Yankee minor league-leading 86th walk of the season in the ninth inning.

