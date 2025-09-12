September 12, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Arias's ninth-inning blast lifts Sea Dogs over Rumble Ponies 8-7 The Portland Sea Dogs (64-68, 30-35) bested the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (87-46, 42-24) 8-7 on Thursday evening at Mirabito Stadium. The win snaps the Sea Dogs five game losing skid. With the game tied 7-7 heading to the top of the ninth inning, Portland broke through courtesy of a go-ahead solo home run by Franklin Arias (2) to give the Sea Dogs a 8-7 lead. The game was tied at 6-6 heading into the eighth inning when Portland put another run on the board. Karson Simas and Juan Chacon lined consecutive singles to start the inning. Following a double steal, Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score Simas and give the Sea Dogs a 7-6 lead. The Rumble Ponies retaliated in the bottom of the eighth. Wyatt Young reached on a fielding error and then scored on a game-tying RBI triple from Omar De Los Santos. Binghamton started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Nick Morabito drew a walk and then stole second base. JT Schwartz followed with a single to move Morabito to third. The next batter Nick Lorusso doubled home Morabito to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 advantage. After Wyatt Young drew a walk, O.De Los Santos hit a two-run single which increased Binghamton's lead to 3-0. RHP Reidis Sena (5-2, 3.46 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 innings of two-run ball (one earned) while giving up three hits and striking out three. RHP Yovanny Cruz (S,6) received the save, hurling 1.0 inning of shutout ball.

ON MARVIN'S TIME Sea Dogs infielder Marvin Alcantara registered his 15th multi-hit performance of the season last night going 2-5 with an RBI. Now hitting .228 on the season, Alcantara has been a tremendous defender but has brought out his bat in the second half of the season. Since August 28, the Venezuelan native is slashing .250 (13-for-52) with two doubles, a home run, and eight RBI's.

ARIAS ATTACKS Sea Dogs infielder Franklin Arias is currently ranked as the No.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system and rightfully so. Arias cracked a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth of last night's win. Since his promotion to Double-A last Tuesday, Arias is slashing .265 (9-for-34) with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBI.

CRUZ'IN OUTTA THE PEN Sea Dogs right-hander Yovanny Cruz has recorded three straight shutout appearances out of the bullpen. During the stretch, he has tallied five strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Cruz currently holds a 3.03 ERA with 72 strikeouts throughout 34 appearances while racking up six saves.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 12, 2005 - The Sea Dogs took Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series with a 6-4 victory at Hadlock Field...Jon Lester beat Jeremy Sowers with six strong innings on four hits, three runs (one earned) and six strikeouts...Chris Durbin had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning...Jeremy West had two hits, including 2 RBI.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his 16th start of the season sporting a 3-6 record with a 5.94 ERA. Bolden last appeared on September 6 vs Erie when he tossed 5.0 innings of five-run ball (four earned), giving up seven hits, two walks, and tallied four strikeouts.







