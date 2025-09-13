Whitman, Johnson Treat Sellout Crowd to Shutout Win

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-0, in front of a sellout crowd of 9,810 at The Diamond on Friday night.

The Flying Squirrels (65-78-1, 34-32 second half) held the Yard Goats (68-67, 32-34) to five hits to pick up their third straight win.

The night drew a capacity crowd at The Diamond for the ballpark's final Friday-night game. The games on Saturday and Sunday to finish the season are also sold out.

Joe Whitman (Win, 5-11) tied his career high with seven innings pitched, holding Hartford to four hits with five strikeouts. Marques Johnson (Save, 2) worked the final six outs.

Nate Furman gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple, scoring Diego Velasquez. Victor Bericoto followed with an RBI single to open a 2-0 lead against Hartford starter Jack Mahoney (Loss, 3-10).

In the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Turner Hill flared a single to left field, scoring two runs to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-0.

Bo Davidson worked a walk in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest by a Richmond hitter since 2023.

Furman finished the night 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Velasquez also scored twice and had three hits.

Cole Carrigg had three of Hartford's five hits.

The series continues on Saturday night. Richmond's starting pitcher has not been announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Saturday is Childhood Cancer Awareness Night at The Diamond presented by Anthem. Players will wear custom jerseys designed by ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation kids. The game will be followed by the final fireworks show at The Diamond. Tickets are sold out.

