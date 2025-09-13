Gourson Records Career-High Four Hits in 8-4 Defeat

Published on September 12, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves blasted three homers across the first four innings on their way to a 8-4 win over the Curve on Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie. Altoona still needs just one win in the final two games of the regular season to officially wrap up the Second Half title in the Southwest Division.

Altoona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on a sacrifice bunt from Wyatt Hendrie and an RBI single from Tres Gonzalez against Erie's starter Max Alba. However, the SeaWolves rallied for a run in the bottom of the second and scored five times on a pair of homers to open a 6-2 lead. Erie padded the lead with their third homer of the night, a two-run shot from Justice Bigbie in the fourth, to take an 8-2 lead after four innings.

Duce Gourson turned in one of his best games at the plate since joining Altoona, driving in a run with a single in the fourth and knocking a solo homer in the seventh inning to make it an 8-4 game. Gourson finished the night with a career-high four hits and two RBI after his double in the ninth inning.

Antwone Kelly struck out a pair in 1.2 innings as Altoona's starter, his final tune up before the postseason series with the SeaWolves. Kelly wraps up his regular season with 25 starts made, he held his opponent to two runs or fewer in 21 of them including Friday night's matchup.

Landon Tomkins tossed two scoreless innings in relief, scattering four baserunners and earning two strikeouts. Tomkins has walked just eight batters in his last 24.0 innings pitched. Tyler Samaniego fired a dominant eighth inning in relief, picking up two strikeouts, to wrap up Altoona's night on the mound.

Konnor Griffin picked up a hit in five trips to the plate, he has a hit in 16-of-19 games since joining Altoona and has reached base safely in 17 straight games. Nick Cimillo and Tres Gonzalez each added two hits in the defeat.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. LHP Connor Wietgrefe takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Austin Bergner slated to start for the SeaWolves.

