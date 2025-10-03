Curve Charities Grant Program Accepting Grant Applications for 2025

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations, is pleased to announce that Grant Applications for the 2025 Grant Program are available now to area non-profits that promote healthy living for the betterment of youth and community.

The 2025 Grant Program will accept applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with a federal tax-exempt letter that specifically supports local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity, and education. Grants may be awarded in the form of financial assistance or facility renovations by our staff and groundskeeper, depending on the needs of the organization.

"We are looking forward to receiving the applications for the grant program this year," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "It is exciting to see all the projects that different groups are doing in our area to support youth athletics and education, and we are looking forward to helping! This would not be possible without the efforts of the Altoona Curve Booster Club and their volunteers selling 50/50 tickets to help support the charity and make these grants possible."

Organizations looking to participate in the Grant Program are encouraged to submit their application between Friday, October 3 and Wednesday, December 10 and must be submitted through the online form located here. There is a request limit of $5,000 for all organizations.

In its first three years, the Curve Charities Grant Program awarded over $266,000 with 93 total grants to 66 area nonprofit organizations. Curve Charities has raised money throughout the 2025 season through events, a 50/50 raffle during games and through donations from members of the community to continue to create an ever-lasting impact on the communities that Curve fans reside in. For additional information on Altoona Curve charities, reach Director of Community Relations, Tony Talarigo at atalarigo@altoonacurve.com.

