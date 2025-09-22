Peck Pelts the Ponies; Pair of Blasts Headline Game One Win

Published on September 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (1-0) bashed Binghamton (0-1) by a 14-5 score on Sunday, taking a 1-0 series advantage in the best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series.

The SeaWolves wasted nearly no time before scoring in the first inning. John Peck singled against R.J. Gordon with one out before Kevin McGonigle mashed a two-run home run over Mirabito Stadium's left-center field fence to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Peck belted an opposite-field solo homer against Gordon (L, 0-1) with two out to make it 3-0. McGonigle followed with a triple and Josue Briceño's RBI single made it 4-0.

In the fourth, Chris Meyers notched a one-out single. Ben Malgeri's triple past a lunging A.J. Ewing in center scored Meyers to make it 5-0. Carlos Mendoza's groundout plated Malgeri to extend Erie's lead to 6-0.

D'Andre Smith blasted a solo homer in the fourth against Max Alba, making it 6-1. It was the lone blemish against Alba, who allowed one run on three hits in four innings. Alba had one strikeout and issued one walk.

Eric Silva replaced Alba for the fifth and allowed a one-out double to William Lugo. Wyatt Young drove home Lugo with a single, making it 6-2. An RBI triple from JT Schwartz in the sixth made it 6-3.

Erie tacked on a pair of runs against Brian Metoyer in the seventh. McGonigle, who fell a double shy of a cycle, singled to begin the inning. Briceño walked and Jake Holton was hit by a pitch to load the bases with none out. Thayron Liranzo's RBI single brought home McGonigle. Meyers scored Briceño on a sacrifice fly, making it 8-3.

Trevin Michael replaced Silva with two on and two out in the seventh. Jacob Reimer's RBI single against Michael made it 8-4, but Smith struck out to strand two. Silva (W, 1-0) was charged with three runs on five hits over 2.2 innings.

Erie exploded with six runs in the ninth inning to widen the gap. Against Trey McLoughlin, Holton singled and Liranzo walked before a wild pitch advanced them. Meyers' RBI single scored Holton and Malgeri's sacrifice fly plated Seth Stephenson, who ran for Liranzo. Mendoza drew a walk, forcing McLoughlin out of the game in favor of Jordan Geber. Max Clark singled to center, scoring Meyers from second. On the play, Mendoza went to third and scored on Ewing's throwing error, making it 12-4. Clark wound up at third. Peck followed with his second homer, a two-run blast to left-center, making it 14-4.

Ryan Boyer allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth, on Smith's RBI double, but finished the game for Erie.

Erie's best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series against Binghamton continues at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Garrett Burhenn pitches against Will Watson with Erie looking to complete a third consecutive Eastern League title. Game three, if necessary, will be on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







