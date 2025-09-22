Binghamton Drops Game 1 of Eastern League Championship Series to Erie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 14-5, in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton trails in the series, 1-0.

Erie raced out to a 6-0 lead over the first four innings against right-hander R.J. Gordon (0-1). The SeaWolves scored two runs in each of the first, third, and fourth innings.

Shortstop Kevin McGonigle hit a two-run home run in the first inning that put Erie ahead 2-0. In the third inning, third baseman John Peck hit a solo home run and catcher Josue Briceño hit an RBI single that made it 4-0. In the fourth inning, right fielder Ben Malgeri hit an RBI triple and second baseman Carlos Mendoza drove in a run on a groundout that made it 6-0.

Binghamton began to chip away at its deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out in the fourth, right fielder D'Andre Smith hit a solo home run off right-hander Max Alba. In the fifth inning, shortstop William Lugo hit a double and second baseman Wyatt Young followed with an RBI single off right-hander Eric Silva (1-0) that cut Binghamton's deficit to 6-2. In the sixth inning, first baseman JT Schwartz hit an RBI triple and cut Binghamton's deficit to 6-3.

Erie extended its lead to 8-3 in the top of the seventh against right-hander Brian Metoyer. The inning was highlighted by designated hitter Thayron Liranzo's RBI hit and left fielder Chris Meyers' sacrifice fly.

Binghamton got a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning on third baseman Jacob Reimer's RBI single that cut the Ponies' deficit to 8-4.

Erie then extended its lead to 14-4 with six runs in the top of the ninth. The frame was highlighted by Malgeri's sacrifice fly, center fielder Max Clark's RBI single, and Peck's second home run of the game, which was a two-run shot.

Binghamton added one run in the bottom of the ninth on Smith's RBI double that made it 14-5.

The Rumble Ponies continue the 2025 Eastern League Postseason with Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday at UPMC Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's most runs allowed in a game this regular season was 13 runs at Erie on April 21...Binghamton's most hits allowed in a game this regular season was 13 hits...Binghamton and Erie combined for 19 runs and 28 hits...Young went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...Young is now 4-for-8 with 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB, and a SB in three games this postseason...Schwartz went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, which marked his first multi-hit game and second run batted in of the postseason...Lugo went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and has now recorded at least one hit in each of the first three postseason games...Lugo is 5-for-9 with 4 R, 2 2B, and 2 BB in three postseason games...Smith went 2-for-5 with a home run and RBI double, which marked his first multi-hit game and multi-RBI game of the postseason.







