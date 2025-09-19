Five 2025 Baysox to Participate in Arizona Fall League

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - Five players from the 2025 Chesapeake Baysox have been selected to participate in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), which begins on Monday, October 6 and runs through Wednesday, November 12.

C Ethan Anderson, OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., LHP Luis De León, RHP Zach Fruit, and OF Thomas Sosa will play for the Peoria Javelinas this fall.

Anderson, 21, joined the Baysox on August 19 from High-A Aberdeen after slashing .257/.338/.355 with 13 doubles, three homers and 42 RBI in 70 games with the IronBirds. He was second on the team in RBI. The Orioles' 2nd round pick in 2024 out of Virginia batted .215 with a double, a homer and three RBI in 20 games with the Baysox. He batted .357 (5-for-14) in the final series of the season in New Hampshire.

Bradfield, 23, began the season with the Baysox and slashed .269/.393/.386 with 12 doubles, a triple, two homers, 14 RBI and 26 stolen bases in 50 games before earning promotion to Triple-A Norfolk on September 2. The Orioles' 1st round pick in 2023 out of Vanderbilt stole the second-most bases in the Minors last year with 74 stolen bags and received a Rawlings Gold Glove Award as one of the top defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball.

De León, 22, was promoted to the Baysox on August 26 from High-A Aberdeen after pitching in 13 games (11 starts) for the IronBirds. The southpaw recorded a 3.58 ERA and struck out 69 batters in 60.1 innings pitched for Aberdeen. The Orioles' 2021 international free agent signing started three games for the Baysox and posted a 1.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Fruit, 25, completed his first season with the Baysox after spending much of the first half on the injured list. The Orioles' 9th round pick in 2023 out of Troy struck out 40 batters in 43.2 innings pitched across 12 appearances (11 starts).

Sosa, 20, was brought up to the Baysox on September 2 from High-A Aberdeen after slashing .222/.309/.407 with nine doubles, two triples, six homers and 31 RBI in 47 games for the IronBirds. The Orioles' 2022 international free agent signing hit two homers in his first Double-A series against Harrisburg, including a homer in his first Double-A at-bat. He batted .158 with two homers and six RBI in 11 games with the Baysox.

All five players are participating in the AFL for the first time.

The Peoria Javelinas will play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., the Spring Training home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. In addition to Orioles prospects, the Javelinas' roster consists of prospects from the Mariners, Padres, Reds and Twins organizations.

For the complete AFL schedule and more information, visit mlb.com/arizona-fall-league.

