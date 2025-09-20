Curve Drop Epic Battle, 3-1, Fall in Southwest Division Series

Published on September 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Curve 3-1 on Friday night at UPMC Park and advanced to the Eastern League Championship Series. After scoring 11 runs in the series opener, Altoona was held to just one run in each of the final two games of the series.

Nick Cimillo doubled in Konnor Griffin in the top of the first inning for Altoona's only run in the deciding game, as the Curve saw each of their first three batters in the game reach base safely with a walk from Griffin, a single by Duce Gourson and Cimillo's double. The Curve stranded two runners in the fifth inning against Carlos Pena and Austin Bergner.

In the eighth inning, Altoona's best chance to rally back ended when Esmerlyn Valdez flew out to center and Omar Alfonzo bounced out to second with two men on base against Erie lefty Andrew Magno. Javier Rivas picked up his second hit of the night with two outs in the ninth, however, Mitch Jebb flew out to right field to end the game.

Blake Townsend matched his career-high with seven strikeouts in four innings as the starter for the Curve. Erie scored once in the bottom of the first and took the lead on a double from Thayron Liranzo in the fourth. Ben Malgeri added an RBI single to make it a 3-1 game in which the Erie bullpen held the line.

Altoona's bullpen tossed five hitless innings of relief. Mike Walsh, Justin Meis and Tyler Samaniego, covered the rest of the game after Townsend's great effort. Curve pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters and limited Erie to just three hits.

Griffin finished the three-game series 6-for-10 with one double, two RBI and three walks in 13 plate appearances (.692 OBP). Team MVP Nick Cimillo finished the postseason 5-for-11 (.455) with a double two RBI and two walks in 13 plate appearances.

