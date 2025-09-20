Play the Song: Erie Dances to Fourth Straight Championship Series

Published on September 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (2-1) defeated Altoona (1-2) by a 3-1 decision in the deciding third game of the Southwest Division Series, advancing to a fourth consecutive Eastern League Championship Series.

Erie will open the Eastern League Championship Series with Binghamton (New York Mets) on Sunday, in Binghamton, at 4:05 p.m.

Altoona jumped on Erie starter Carlos Peña in the first. Peña walked Konnor Griffin to begin the game. Duce Gourson sent Griffin to third on a single. Nick Cimillo followed with an RBI double, scoring Griffin and sending Gourson to third. Peña coaxed a pop out from Esmerlyn Valdez and a lineout from Omar Alfonzo before striking out Wyatt Hendrie to limit the Curve rally to one run.

Erie responded against Blake Townsend in the bottom of the first. He walked Max Clark to open the frame and allowed a one-out single to Kevin McGonigle. Josue Briceño walked to load the bases for Jake Holton, who hit a sacrifice fly to score Clark and tie the game.

Both starters settled down until the bottom of the fourth, when Erie rallied against Townsend (L, 0-1). Holton drew a one-out walk and scored from first base on Thayron Liranzo's double to the wall in right field, making it 2-1. Ben Malgeri's two-out single to center scored Liranzo to make it 3-1.

Peña tossed 4.2 innings for Erie, allowing one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out four batters. Austin Bergner (W, 1-0) entered stranded two runners in relief of Peña in the fifth.

Bergner tossed 2.1 scoreless frames for Erie. Richard Guasch got a pair of outs for Erie in the eighth but allowed a single to Griffin and a walk to Cimillo. Andrew Magno entered and retired Alfonzo to strand a pair. Magno worked around a single in the ninth, getting Mitch Jebb to fly out to lock down his first postseason save of the year.

Erie's best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series against Binghamton begins at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday, with a watch party at The Club by Synchrony at UPMC Park on Sunday. Gates opening at 3:30 p.m. The series shifts to UPMC Park for games two and, if necessary, three on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both home games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.