Banana Ball World Tour to Make Stop at Prince George's Stadium in Summer 2026

Published on October 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox are thrilled to announce that the Banana Ball World Tour is coming to the newly renovated Prince George's Stadium for two nights of high-energy, fan-first entertainment! Banana Ball will take the field on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, 2026, bringing their wildly popular brand of baseball to Bowie, Maryland for the first time ever.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Banana Ball to Prince George's Stadium. Banana Ball is unlike anything else in sports, and these games will bring nonstop entertainment, high-energy performances, and plenty of surprises for fans of all ages," said Brian Shallcross, General Manager of the Chesapeake Baysox. "We're incredibly grateful to the Maryland Sports Commission, Experience Prince George's, and the Maryland National Capital Park & Planning Commission for partnering with us to bring this global phenomenon to our community. Events like this reflect Attain Sports' ongoing commitment to delivering exciting, family friendly, and unforgettable experiences at Prince George's Stadium."

About Banana Ball

Known for their viral videos, electric atmosphere, and boundary-pushing style of play, the Savannah Bananas have redefined the game with Banana Ball-a fast-paced, action-packed twist on traditional baseball designed to maximize fun and fan engagement. With dancing players, choreographed umpire routines, and nonstop crowd interaction, Banana Ball is more than a game-it's a show. Banana Ball has delivered eight straight seasons of sold-out crowds, captivating fans and packing stadiums around the world.

Unique rules include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a thrilling one-on-one showdown to break ties. Fans can click here to explore the full set of rules and dive into the history behind Banana Ball.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Banana Ball at Prince George's Stadium are expected to be in extremely high demand. Fans are encouraged to join the official Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com before it closes at 11:59pm EST on Friday, October 31, 2025. Please note that joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase tickets-a random drawing will be held prior to the event, and selected individuals will be invited to complete a verification process for ticket access.

To learn more about the event, including suites and other premium seating options, visit baysox.com and sign up here to receive more information.

Fans are reminded that tickets from third party sites contain the risk of being fraudulent. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit the Banana Ball website, contact the Baysox front office at 301.805.6000 or visit Baysox.com.







Eastern League Stories from October 10, 2025

