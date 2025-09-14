Squirrels Cruise Past Yard Goats, 7-2

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Hartford Yard Goats for a 7-2 win in the final night game at The Diamond on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd.

The Flying Squirrels (66-78, 35-32) picked up their fourth straight win over the Yard Goats (68-68, 32-35) and clinched a winning record in the Eastern League's second half heading into Sunday's season finale.

With Richmond down, 2-0, in the bottom of the fourth, Victor Bericoto reached on an error to lead off the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Howell to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Flying Squirrels opened the inning with three consecutive singles to load the bases for Diego Velasquez, who singled home Justin Wishkoski to tie the score, 2-2.

Hartford starter Konner Eaton (Loss, 1-1) issued a bases-loaded walk to Nate Furman to bring in the go-ahead run.

After Hartford reliever Wellinton Herrera recorded two outs, Scott Bandura drove a three-run, bases-clearing double over the head of center fielder Cole Carrigg to extend the lead.

Zach Morgan capped the scoring for the fifth with a double to bring in Bandura, extending the Richmond lead to 7-2.

Cole Hillier (Win, 2-0) entered in the fourth and threw two scoreless innings, extending his scoreless streak to 10 innings since being promoted to Double-A.

Evan Gates took over on the mound in the sixth and threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Chris Wright recorded the final five outs, ending the game with a strikeout of Braylon Wimmer.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer by Bryant Betancourt, the only runs allowed over three innings by starter Shane Rademacher. The runs snapped a streak of 29 consecutive innings thrown by Richmond pitchers without allowing an earned run.

It was the 64th sellout in franchise history. The Flying Squirrels are 47-31 all time in sellouts at The Diamond including four doubleheaders.

Entering Sunday, the Flying Squirrels are leading all 30 Double-A teams in total (427,059) and average (6,673) attendance. They are looking to clinch their fourth consecutive Double-A attendance crown with Sunday's sold-out season finale.

The Flying Squirrels host the final game at The Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (0-0, 4.82) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Connor Staine (3-8, 5.04). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

On Sunday, the first 2,000 fans of all ages will receive a #1 Fan Bobblehead presented by Pepsi featuring Flying Squirrels superfan Ray Edwards. Following the game, fans will be able to come down to the field to play catch and take photos for one hour. Fans will also receive a keepsake sample of dirt from The Diamond as they exit presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch. Tickets for Sunday's finale are sold out.

