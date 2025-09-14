Fightin Phils Fall in Penultimate Contest of the Season

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (29-39; 54-81) fell 6-2 to the Somerset Patriots (37-31; 73-64) on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in the penultimate game of the 2025 season. The Patriots now lead this week's series three games to two.

After a 1-2-3 first inning from Reading starter Jack Dallas, Somerset struck quickly in the top of the second off of Gabriel Barbosa. Tyler Hardman and Garrett Martin hit back-to-back home runs to make it a 2-0 lead for the Patriots. Barbosa settled in from there and only allowed one other run, which came on a sac fly from Dylan Jasso in the sixth.

Reading responded with a run each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. Caleb Ricketts and Alex Binelas hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners to start the fourth. Nick Dunn then grounded out to third to score Ricketts and make it 2-1. Robert Moore then led off fifth with a double and later scored on a single from Aroon Escobar to tie the game at two.

Back on top 3-2, the Patriots managed to add another run in the top of the seventh off Saul Teran. Garrett Martin led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A double from Coby Morales scored Martin to move the Somerset advantage to 4-2.

Alex McFarlane entered for the top of the eighth inning and allowed a one-out walk to Jace Avina. Two batters later, Hardman tripled to score Avina. Then, Martin doubled to plate Hardman and complete the two-run inning for Somerset and make it a 6-2 advantage for the Patriots.

Reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (W, 5-3) started for Somerset and allowed two runs on four hits over five innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts. Barbosa (L, 0-2) provided much-needed length out of the bullpen for Reading after Friday's 13-inning game. He allowed three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, with three strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Kyle Carr for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 1 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

