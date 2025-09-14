Campos Provides Moon Mammoth Magic in Walk-Off Win

The SeaWolves (38-30, 83-54 overall), playing as the Erie Moon Mammoths, earned their eighth walk-off victory of the season in a 3-2 decision over Altoona (39-29, 69-67) on Saturday.

Austin Bergner started for Erie. Nick Cimillo doubled to begin the second inning. Walks to Termarr Johnson and Derek Berg loaded the bases with no outs. Bergner struck out Wyatt Hendrie and Tres Gonzalez before coaxing a flyout from Javier Rivas to strand all three runners.

In the third, Mitch Jebb led off with a single. Konnor Griffin followed with a single to left that skipped past Roberto Campos for an error. Jebb scored from first on the misplay and Griffin tailed to second. Duce Gourson scored Griffin with an RBI single, making it 2-0 Altoona.

Erie broke through in the fourth against Curve starter Connor Wietgrefe, who made his Double-A debut. Thayron Liranzo opened the fourth inning with a solo homer to cut the score to 2-1. It was Liranzo's first home run since July 11 and his 11th of the season.

Bergner gave Erie four innings in his start. He allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Wietgrefe departed after five innings. Mike Walsh took over for the sixth. Max Clark singled with one out and advanced to second on a balk. Liranzo followed with a long double that caromed off the right-field fence. Clark scored to tie the game at 2-2.

Ryan Boyer tossed two scoreless innings for Erie. Tanner Kohlhepp stranded two runners in scoring position with strikeouts of Griffin and Gourson in the seventh. Travis Kuhn (W, 3-1) also tallied two scoreless innings in relief, giving Erie a chance to win the game with a run in the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, John Peck slammed a one-out double off the fence in deep center. Wyatt Hendrie sprinted over from left to field the bounce, but misplayed the ball. On the error, Peck advanced to third. Intentional walks by Justin Meis (L, 4-4) to Josue Briceño and Justice Bigbie loaded the bases for Campos. Campos drove a line drive to left for a hit, scoring Peck to finish the win for Erie.

Erie earned the series win on Campos' first walk-off RBI of the season. If the SeaWolves win on Sunday, in the regular season finale, they will win both halves in the Eastern League's Southwest Division.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona concludes on Sunday as Jaden Hamm faces Blake Townsend at 1:35 p.m.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts games two and three, if necessary, on September 18 and 19.







