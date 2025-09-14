Betancourt Cranks 10th Homer in Goats Loss

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond, VA- The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-2 on Saturday evening at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. It was the last ever night game at The Diamond for the Flying Squirrels who will move into a new ballpark next season. Richmond outfielder Scott Bandura cracked a three-run double to highlight the rally as the Flying Squirrels beat the Yard Goats for the fourth consecutive game. Hartford slugger Bryant Betancourt had two hits, including his 10th home run of the season.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Bryant Betancourt's two-run home run off Richmond starter Shane Rademacher. His 10th home run sailed over the fence in center field helping Hartford to the early lead.

Richmond made it a 2-1 game with a run in the fourth inning off Yard Goats starter and Virginia native Konner Eaton. Then, the Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead. The Giants affiliate loaded the bases on three straight singles before Diego Velaquez tied the game with a hit and it was 2-2. Nate Furman then walked with the bases loaded and Richmond took a 3-2 lead. Welinton Herrera came into the game for Hartford and retired the first two batters before Scott Bandura cleared the bases with a double to center field and it was 6-2. Zach Morgan capped the rally with an RBI double to make it 7-2.

Yard Goats relievers Welinton Herrera, Victor Juarez and Evan Shawver worked the final four innings and allowed just one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Richmond's bullpen fired six scoreless innings and allowed five hits with three strikeouts.

