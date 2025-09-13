Fisher Cats Eye Fifth Straight Win Behind Perez

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-41, 54-81) and Chesapeake Baysox (28-39, 59-75) play the penultimate game of their series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Saturday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats' four-run bottom of the first inning held up for New Hampshire's fourth consecutive win on Friday night, 5-2. New Hampshire has won four games in a row since taking five of six games from the Baysox at Prince George's Stadium to start August.

Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi (W, 6-8) tossed his first career quality start by rifling six, one-run innings with four strikeouts. Chay Yeager (S, 1) locked up his first Double-A save with two scoreless, hitless innings and four strikeouts.

New Hampshire benefitted from Chesapeake's two-out throwing error in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. After two runs scored on the error, Cade Doughty followed with his fourth long ball of the year to put the Fisher Cats in front, 4-0, through one inning.

Chesapeake starter and former Fisher Cat Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 3-5) surrendered four unearned runs and struck out four in four innings of work. Watts-Brown, who was sent to Baltimore at this year's trade deadline, allowed one hit after the first inning and retired each of the last eight batters he faced.

The Fisher Cats' final tally scored in the bottom of the eighth inning when Peyton Williams looped a single to score Je'Von Ward and finalized the scoring at 5-2.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Fernando Perez (0-3, 3.68 ERA) will make his fifth Double-A start and second in Manchester this season. Perez joined New Hampshire on August 12, along with relievers Kai Peterson, Yondrei Rojas and Johan Simon from High-A Vancouver. Perez, 21, made his debut in Binghamton on August 15, where he gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings of work. He posted his first Double-A quality start in his first appearance at Delta Dental Stadium on August 27 against Erie. The righty fanned five over six, two-hit frames in New Hampshire's 3-2 loss. Perez built on his first quality start by firing seven scoreless frames in his next start on September 2 in Somerset. Five days later, Perez was tagged for five runs on six hits in one inning of work against the Patriots on September 7. He began the 2025 campaign with Vancouver and compiled a 4.42 strikeout-to-walk percentage over 20 starts. In 94-1/3 innings pitched, Perez struck out 84 and walked just 19 while pitching to a 3.05 earned run average. Toronto's No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) signed with the Blue Jays in January of 2022 and spent the first three years of his professional career between the Dominican Summer League, the FCL Blue Jays and Single-A Dunedin. This year, Perez has logged the most innings in a single season with 116-1/3 innings pitched, topping his previous high of 82 innings pitched in 2024.

The Baysox send Blake Money (4-5, 4.70 ERA) for his ninth Double-A start and second appearance against the Fisher Cats this year. Money followed MLB rehabber Kyle Bradish by allowing one run on one hit over five innings pitched in Chesapeake's 6-1 win over New Hampshire on July 29. Money was credited with the win with five punchouts to two walks and the lone run he surrendered was a solo homer by New Hampshire catcher Alex Stone. The righthander broke camp with High-A Aberdeen and struck out 65 batters across 53 innings pitched for the IronBirds before joining Chesapeake on June 17. The 2023 12th-rounder is in his third season of professional baseball after a three-year college career at Louisiana State. Money played alongside New Hampshire's Cade Doughty for two years before Doughty was selected by Toronto in the second compensatory round in 2022. Money went on to win a national title with the Tigers in 2023 and was drafted one month later. Through 25 total games this season, Money owns a 4.17 earned run average with 142 strikeouts over 114-1/3 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 13, 2023 - The Fisher Cats topped the Somerset Patriots 5-1 at Delta Dental Stadium. Devonte Brown hit a pair of solo homers, and Rainer Nunez also went deep in the win. Jimmy Robbins worked 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of Chad Dallas to earn the win, and Mason Fluharty finished up with a pair of scoreless frames.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox round out the 2025 campaign with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tuesday features a rematch between New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (7-9, 4.13 ERA) and Chesapeake right-hander Zach Fruit (1-5, 7.01 ERA).







