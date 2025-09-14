Harrisburg Outlasts Akron, 1-0 in 10 Innings

September 13, 2025

Akron held Harrisburg to one hit in the first nine innings, but a walk-off suicide squeeze bunt single scored the winning run for Harrisburg in the 10th inning of a 1-0 final in the fifth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Saturday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless 10th-inning tie with second baseman Kevin Made at second base, Harrisburg catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr., bunted back to right-hander Matt Jachec, who threw to third base, where Made was ruled safe with no outs. With Made breaking for home plate, center fielder Johnathon Thomas put down a bunt in front of home plate, scoring the winning run.

Mound Presence

In his first start since Aug. 16, right-hander Dylan DeLucia pitched three hitless innings, only allowing a baserunner on a third-inning error with one strikeout. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts worked around a hit, an error and a walk to strike out three batters in two scoreless innings. Left-hander Adam Tulloch pitched a scoreless sixth inning before walking the first two batters in the seventh. Right-hander Alaska Abney entered and induced an inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts, escaping a jam in the ninth with the winning run at third and one out. Jachec faced the two batters in the 10th.

Duck Tales

Akron began the night against Washington Nationals rehabbing right-hander Josiah Gray with consecutive singles by second baseman Christian Knapczyk - his eighth hit of the series - and shortstop Angel Genao, whose bunt single extended a seven-game hitting streak. With one out, designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez singled to right field, but Knapczyk stumbled heading for home plate and was thrown out. Gray struck out right fielder Alfonsin Rosario in Akron's only inning of the first nine with a runner in scoring position. Harrisburg pitching set down 21 consecutive hitters in one stretch from the second to the ninth innings.

Notebook

Genao is 13-for-28 in his seven-game hitting streak... Akron suffered its sixth walk-off loss of the season and second in Harrisburg. The RubberDucks also dropped to 2-6 in extra innings...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 9-8... Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 6,189.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude the 2025 season in Harrisburg at 1 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (4-2, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Alex Clemmey (0-1, 7.71 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Sports Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







