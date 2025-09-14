Sea Dogs Blanked by Rumble Ponies 1-0 on Saturday Night

September 13, 2025

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Portland Sea Dogs (64-69, 30-36) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (88-46, 43-24) 1-0 on Saturday evening at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton broke the stalemate in the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Reimer singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Chris Suero. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch plated Reimer from third to make the score 1-0.

Portland RHP Luis Perales tossed a scoreless first inning in his first appearance since June 2024 after recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

RHP TJ Shook (6-2, 2.34 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while giving up one hit, a walk, and striking out two. RHP John Holobetz (1-2, 2.39 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high seven.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their road trip series and the regular season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, Sunday September 14 at 1:05 PM. Portland will hand the ball to LHP Dalton Rogers (4-4, 3.63 ERA). Binghamton will start RHP Will Watson (0-2, 7.27 ERA) on the hill.







