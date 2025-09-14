Binghamton Records 14th Shutout, Blanks Portland in Penultimate Regular-Season Game

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (44-24, 89-46) used four pitchers and blanked the Portland Sea Dogs, 1-0, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It marked Binghamton's 14th shutout of the season, which is one shy of tying the franchise record for the most shutouts in a single season. Binghamton recorded 15 shutouts in 2023.

Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz started the game and recorded seven strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless innings, while allowing four hits and one walk. De La Cruz struck out five-straight batters at one point.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded three strikeouts over a season-high 2.2 scoreless innings, while allowing one hit and two walks. It marked Metoyer's longest outing since August 13, 2019, with Brooklyn in Class A Short Season. Metoyer recorded his 10th -consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run.

Right-hander TJ Shook recorded two strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, while allowing one hit and one walk. Shook got the final out of the sixth inning, and stranded two inherited runners. Shook recorded his seventh-straight scoreless appearance.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded his sixth save of the season. Lamber recorded a four-out save with four strikeouts and issued one walk. He entered the game with two inherited runners on base with two outs in the eighth inning, and struck out center fielder Caden Rose on a 3-2 pitch. Lambert recorded his 10th -straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Binghamton scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning against Portland (30-37, 64-70) right-hander John Holobetz. Third baseman Jacob Reimer hit a one-out single and left fielder Chris Suero walked. First baseman JT Scwhartz hit a fly out to center field, which moved Reimer to third base and Suero to second base. Reimer then scored on a wild pitch and put Binghamton ahead 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies play their regular season finale against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Center fielder Nick Morabito walked in his first plate appearance, which extended his on-base streak to 11 games...Morabito was ejected by home plate umpire Daniel Bytheway, after striking out looking in the fourth inning...Schwartz went 0-for-3 and snapped his 11-game on-base streak...Omar De Los Santos went 1-for-3 and extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Binghamton has won four of the first five games of the series, claiming the series victory over Portland....Binghamton finished the regular season with 18 series wins, six series splits, and one series loss.







Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.