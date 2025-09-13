September 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs walked-off in ninth inning by Rumble Ponies 5-4 Binghamton, N.Y. - For the third time this week the Portland Sea Dogs (64-69, 30-36) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (88-46, 43-24) in walk-off fashion 5-4 on Friday evening at Mirabito Stadium. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Binghamton scratched the winning run across. Jefry De Los Santos reached on an error and then moved to second on a Nick Morabito walk.Jacob Reimer lined an RBI single to score the winning run. Wyatt Young drew a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Following a strikeout, Young stole third base and then scored on an RBI single from Nick Morabito. Binghamton started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Reimer drew a walk and then scored on an RBI triple from JT Schwartz to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead. A batter later, Schwartz touched home on a wild pitch to increase Binghamton's lead to 2-0. Portland took the lead in the top of the fifth. Juan Chacon laced a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI single coupled with an error from Caden Rose which cut the deficit to 2-1. After Karson Simas singled to move Rose to third, Franklin Arias hit a sacrifice fly that plated Rose to make the score 2-2. Marvin Alcantara followed with an RBI double to give Portland a 3-2 advantage. The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the top of the seventh. Ahbram Liendo singled and then advanced to second on a groundout. After Liendo swiped third base, Alcantara reached on an error which scored Liendo from third, making the game 4-2. The Rumble Ponies responded in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run by Omar De Los Santos (1) which cut the deficit to 4-3.

ON MARVIN'S TIME...AGAIN Sea Dogs infielder Marvin Alcantara registered his 16th multi-hit performance of the season last night going 2-5 with an RBI. Now hitting .231 on the season, Alcantara has been a tremendous defender but has brought out his bat in the second half of the season. Since August 28, the Venezuelan native is slashing .240 (14-for-57) with two doubles, a home run, and nine RBI's. Against the Rumble Ponies this season, Alcantara is slashing .220 in 14 games with three doubles and four RBI.

LETS GO LIENDO Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo played in his team-high 120th game of the season last night, going 2-4 with a run scored. It was his 25th multi-hit performance of the season. Liendo has put up solid numbers against Binghamton this season, currently slashing .241 (13-for-54) with one double, one triple, three RBI, five walks, and five stolen bases.

NOT JUAN, BUT TWO Sea Dogs outfielder Juan Chacon turned in a 2-4 performance while scoring a run and recording an incredible outfield assist when he threw a runner out at the plate on a janitor throw from right field. Since August 18, Chacon is hitting .302 with five doubles, a triple, and five RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 13, 2010 - Geoff Iacuessa is named the new Sea Dogs General Manager. Charlie Eshbach stays on as the team President. Bill Burke is named Chairman and Sally McNamara Treasurer.

ON THE MOUND RHP Luis Perales makes his first rehab start of the season sporting a 0-0 record with a 0.00 ERA. Perales has missed all of the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery after tearing his UCL back in June of 2024. Posted a 1-0 record with a 1.23 ERA in two starts over 7.1 innings while surrendering three runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out 10.







