Another Walk-off Cats Win Fifth in a Row

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Playing as the Manchester Buffalo Tenders, t he New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-41, 55-81) walked off the Chesapeake Baysox (28-40, 59-76) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night, 2-1. With two outs in the ninth and trailing, 1-0, Damiano Palmegiani broke for the plate on a wild pitch and slid in safe to even the score. Later, with the bases loaded, Eddinson Paulino drove in Je'Von Ward from third to seal New Hampshire's second walk-off win of the week.

New Hampshire's Fernando Perez made his sixth Double-A start and allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings pitched with one walk and seven strikeouts. Relievers Devereaux Harrison and Johan Simon each tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout. Righty Yondrei Rojas followed with two scoreless, hitless frames to secure his first Double-A win.

Chesapeake's Blake Money (4-5) set a new Double-A high with seven scoreless innings and collected a career high 10 strikeouts. Righty Carter Rustad (L, 0-3) took the loss by allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout in 1-1/3 innings of work. Reliever Micah Ashman gave up the game-winning hit while walking one and striking out one in 1/3 frames of relief.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Fernando Perez fans seven over five, one-run innings

OF Je'Von Ward singles, extends on-base streak to eight games

INF Charles McAdoo records team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season

Fisher Cats win fifth game in a row, 10th in a row over Chesapeake

Chesapeake scored a single tally in the top of the third inning when Carter Young began the frame with a base hit. Young ran around and scored when designated hitter Aron Estrada chopped back to New Hampshire's Perez, who threw wildly to first.

The Baysox' 1-0 advantage carried until the bottom of the ninth. Palmegiani and Ward each singled off of Rustad before new pitcher Micah Ashman struck out first baseman Peyton Williams for the second out of the inning. After advancing to third, Palmegiani beat the tag and scored on an Ashman wild pitch to tie Saturday's game during Cade Doughty's at-bat. Paulino punched through the left side of the infield and capped the night with the second walk-off win of the week.

The Fisher Cats and Baysox close out the 2025 season with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (7-9, 4.13 ERA) takes on Chesapeake's Zach Fruit (1-5, 7.01 ERA) to close the year.

