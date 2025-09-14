Martin and Hardman Go Back-to-Back, ERC Dazzles in Patriots Win over Reading Saturday

Garrett Martin at bat for the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in game five of a six-game set at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa. on Saturday by a score of 6-2.

The Patriots had a multi-home run game for the first time since 8/16 @POR. Somerset improved to 18-16 this season in games in which it has hit two or more home runs. Somerset improved to 11-6 against Reading this year. Somerset's 11 wins are the second-most victories against any other team (22 vs. NH). Somerset jumped to 50-33 all-time against Reading. The Patriots are 9-2 in the month of September, the best record in all of Minor League Baseball.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K) punched out seven in five innings of work to pick up his fifth Double-A win.

Rodriguez-Cruz logged 5.0 IP for the ninth time out of his 11 Double-A starts this season. Rodriguez-Cruz became Minor League Baseball's active strikeout leader with 173 K. Along with leading all Yankee minor leaguers in K (173), Rodriguez-Cruz ranks first in IP (145.0) and BA (.184), second in ERA (2.42), WHIP (1.06) and GS (25), and tied for second in W (11). Since Rodriguez-Cruz debuted in Double-A on 7/12 vs. NH, Rodriguez-Cruz leads all Eastern League pitchers in K (74), IP (61.1) and GS (11). Rodriguez-Cruz is tied for second in W (5), third in WHIP (1.04), fifth in ERA (2.64) and seventh in BA (.198).

LF Garrett Martin (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, K) paced the Patriots with three hits, including a solo home run in the second inning and an RBI double in the eighth.

In five games this series, Martin is 7-for-17 (.412/.450/.882) with 3 R, 15 TB, 4 XBH (2 2B, 2 HR), 5 RBI, 2 BB and a 1.332 OPS. Martin leads the team in BA (.412), TB (15), HR (2), SLG (.882) and OPS (1.332). Martin hit his 14th home run of the season, extending his career high. Martin pieced together his fourth three-hit game of the season, his first since 6/21 @NH, along with collecting his 16th multi-hit game of the year, tying him for third among active Patriots (G. Lombard Jr). Martin hit homers in back-to-back games for the first time since 4/25-4/27 vs. HFD. Martin drove in multiple runs in back-to-back contests for the first time since 5/30-5/31 vs. AKR.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 3B, 2 K) drilled a two-hit game with a home run in the second and an RBI triple in the eighth.

Hardman ripped his fifth triple of the season, extending his career high. Hardman registered his 21st multi-hit game of the season, ranking him second among active Patriots (D. Jasso - 32). Hardman collected his 20th home run of the season, eclipsing the 20-home run threshold for the third time in his career (2022, 22 and 2023, 26). Hardman is tied for the active Eastern League lead with 20 HR (N. Cimillo - ALT). Among all Eastern Leaguers, Hardman ranks fourth in XBH (49), tied for fifth in TB (187), tied for seventh in RBI (65), and eighth in SLG (.456). Hardman ranks third among Yankee minor league batters in XBH (49), fourth in HR (20), tied for fourth in 3B (5), fifth in 2B (24) and SLG (.456), sixth in TB (187) and seventh in RBI (65). Since Hardman debuted in the Yankees organization on 7/29/21, Hardman leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 82 HR and 263 RBI. No other player has 80+ HR or 260+ RBI.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, RBI, SF, K) hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Jasso leads all EL batters and ranks third among Yankee minor leaguers with 76 RBI.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) slammed an RBI double in the seventh inning.

