Binghamton Sweeps Eastern League Division Series to End Somerset's Season Thursday

Published on September 18, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Max Burt of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Game 2 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday by a score of 5-4.

The Patriots scored four runs with no outs in the seventh inning, as the first six batters reached base in the inning. Somerset has been eliminated from the 2025 Eastern League Playoffs. The Patriots were eliminated by the Rumble Ponies for the second time in Double-A franchise history, falling to 0-4 against Binghamton in the playoffs. The Patriots have a postseason series record of 3-3 since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his first postseason start.

DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB) paced the team with two hits including an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Castillo led the Patriots with four hits in the playoffs, going 4-for-7 (.571/.625/.571) with 4 TB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K and a 1.196 OPS.

2B Max Burt (1-for-4, RBI, 2 K) slashed an RBI single in the seventh inning. Burt appeared with the Patriots in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

