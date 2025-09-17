Binghamton Takes Game 1 of Northeast Division Series in Bridgewater
Published on September 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Game 1 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 3-1.
Somerset will have to win Game 2 and 3 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday and Friday to advance to the Eastern League Championship Series. All-time, Somerset is 0-3 against Binghamton in postseason play.
RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his first postseason start.
3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, RBI) ripped an RBI single in the first inning.
CF Brendan Jones (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, K) doubled and scored in the first inning, walked in the sixth, and recorded a single in the eighth. Jones tied for the team lead with two hits.
DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-4) tied the team lead with two hits, registering two singles in the third and ninth innings.
