Binghamton Takes Game 1 of Northeast Division Series in Bridgewater

Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots takes a swing

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Game 1 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 3-1.

Somerset will have to win Game 2 and 3 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday and Friday to advance to the Eastern League Championship Series. All-time, Somerset is 0-3 against Binghamton in postseason play.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his first postseason start.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, RBI) ripped an RBI single in the first inning.

CF Brendan Jones (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, K) doubled and scored in the first inning, walked in the sixth, and recorded a single in the eighth. Jones tied for the team lead with two hits.

DH Jackson Castillo (2-for-4) tied the team lead with two hits, registering two singles in the third and ninth innings.

