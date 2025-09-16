SeaWolves Eastern League Division Series Game 2 on FanDuel Sports Network

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce FanDuel Sports Network Detroit will once again serve as a broadcast partner, carrying Game Two of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series from UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18. The broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

The SeaWolves won 15 of their final 18 regular season games, finishing with 84 victories, tying a franchise record. They also became one of only three teams to capture both a first half and second half title since the Eastern League went to playing halves in 2019.

The SeaWolves playoff roster boasts seven top-20 prospects in the Tigers system according to MLB Pipeline, including Kevin McGonigle (#1), Max Clark (#2), Josue Briceno (#4), Thayron Liranzo (#5), Jaden Hamm (#10), Andrew Sears (#14) and John Peck (#16).

SeaWolves broadcasters Greg Gania and Sam Lebowitz will call the action. Gania is in his 19th season as the primary play-by-play voice of the SeaWolves. He also serves as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers on select games on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. Lebowitz joined the SeaWolves broadcast team in 2023. He is a 2022 graduate of Syracuse University.

The 2025 Eastern League Playoffs, presented by UPMC, begin tonight as the SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve (Pirates) at 6 p.m. at PNG Field. The SeaWolves will host a FREE Game One Watch Party in The Club by Synchrony at UPMC Park. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

The SeaWolves have home field advantage throughout the playoffs with the first of four potential playoff games at UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18. Playoff ticket packages and single game tickets are available now at SeaWolves.com.







