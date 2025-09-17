Binghamton Takes Down Somerset in Game 1 of Eastern League Northeast Division Series

Published on September 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Somerset Patriots, 3-1, in Game 1 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark. Binghamton leads the best-of-three series, 1-0.

Binghamton scored three-unanswered runs after trailing 1-0.

In the top of the eighth, catcher Chris Suero smashed a 428-foot solo home run to left field off Baron Stuart that extended Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Binghamton grabbed the lead against right-hander Ben Hess (0-1). Shortstop William Lugo and second baseman Wyatt Young drew back-to-back walks to begin the inning against Hess. Lugo got to third base on left fielder Nick Morabito's flyout to right field and scored on a wild pitch with two outs, which put Binghamton ahead 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the fourth inning against Hess. First baseman JT Schwartz hit a game-tying RBI single with two outs that made it 1-1. Right fielder D'Andre Smith reached on a fielder's choice and Suero followed with a two-out hit. Schwartz followed and drove in Smith from second base with a single to center field.

Somerset scored in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead against left-hander Jonathan Santucci. Center fielder Brendan Jones hit a leadoff double and eventually scored on third baseman Dylan Jasso's two-out RBI single.

Santucci did not allow a run the rest of his outing. He finished with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks.

Binghamton's bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless frames. Right-hander Ben Simon (1-0) pitched in relief of Santucci and earned the win, after he retired all seven batters that he faced. Simon threw 2.1 perfect innings with one strikeout. He stranded a runner on in the fifth and recorded 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh. Right-hander Carlos Guzman pitched in relief of Simon and worked around a leadoff hit from Jones in a scoreless eighth inning. Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded his first postseason save with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue the 2025 Eastern League Postseason with Game 2 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Suero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a single...Young drew three walks and recorded a stolen base...Ewing went 2-for-5 and recorded a multi-hit game and a stolen base...Lugo went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and a run scored...Simon has not allowed an earned run over his last seven appearances across the regular season and postseason, which spans 11.2 innings...Lambert has not allowed an earned run over his last 11 appearances across the regular season and postseason, which spans 11.2 innings.







