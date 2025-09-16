SeaWolves Announce 2026 Game Dates

Published on September 16, 2025

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their 2026 game dates and opponents. The SeaWolves open the 2026 season on Friday, April 3 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) at UPMC Park.

The 2026 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. All series at UPMC Park will be six games except for a three-game series against Richmond to open the season.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for one series at UPMC Park (August 4-9). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for two series (June 9-14 and July 28-August 2). The SeaWolves will host the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, September 1-6.

Game times, promotions and Captain's Club membership details will be announced at a later date.

2026 home opponents include:

Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants): April 3-5 & May 12-17

Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals): April 14-19 & July 7-12

Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles): April 28-May 3 & May 26-31

Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians): June 9-14 & July 28-August 2

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets): June 23-28

Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates): August 4-9

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays): August 18-23

Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees): September 1-6

The 2025 Eastern League Playoffs, presented by UPMC, begin tonight. The SeaWolves will host a FREE Game One Watch Party in The Club by Synchony at UPMC Park. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

The SeaWolves have home field advantage throughout the playoffs with the first of four potential playoff games at UPMC Park on Thursday, September 18. Playoff ticket packages and single game tickets are available now at SeaWolves.com.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.