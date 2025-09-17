10 Late Curve Runs Sink SeaWolves in Game One Loss

Published on September 16, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (0-1) fell in game one of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series to Altoona (1-0) by an 11-5 decision.

Altoona jumped ahead early when Esmerlyn Valdez lined a solo homer to right against Garrett Burhenn in the second, making it 1-0.

Erie responded against Wilber Dotel in the third. Carlos Mendoza drew a leadoff walk and Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch. Max Clark's flyout advanced Mendoza to third before John Peck's sacrifice fly scored him to tie the game. Stephenson then stole second before Kevin McGonigle lined an RBI single to right, giving Erie a 2-1 lead. Josue Briceño followed with an opposite-field, two-run homer, extending Erie's lead to 4-1 in a four-run frame.

Burhenn held the Curve quiet until the sixth. After a groundout from Konnor Griffin began the inning, Duce Gourson doubled to the wall in right and advanced to third on Ben Malgeri's error. Nick Cimillo's RBI single made it 4-2. Termarr Johnson doubled, placing Cimillo at third. Valdez then struck a two-run single, tying the game at 4-4. Andrew Magno replaced Burhenn. His first batter, Omar Alfonzo, reached on a Mendoza fielding error. Tres Gonzalez loaded the bases with a single. Magno struck out Javier Rivas, but Mitch Jebb's two-out, infield single made it 5-4 Altoona. Peck then errantly threw to first on Griffin's slow infield single, allowing all three runners to score. Erie committed three errors in Altoona's seven-run sixth.

Burhenn (L, 0-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, over 5.1 innings. He allowed eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Erie got a run back in the seventh when Thayron Liranzo doubled against Mike Walsh (W, 1-0) and scored on Stephenson's sacrifice fly.

Tanner Kohlhlepp allowed a trio of tack-on runs in the seventh. Valdez, who drove in five runs and finished a triple shy of a cycle, added a two-run double. He scored on a single from Valdez, making it 11-5.

Erie's best-of-three Eastern League Division Series against Altoona continues on Thursday at UPMC Park at 6:35 p.m. Andrew Sears will pitch for Erie against Antwone Kelly. Erie will also host game three, if necessary, on September 19. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.