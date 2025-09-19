Meyers' Mash in Return Helps Force Game Three

Published on September 18, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (1-1) forced a decisive third game of the Eastern League Division Series with a 6-1 win over Altoona (1-1) on Thursday.

Erie jumped ahead in the first inning against Antwone Kelly. John Peck slugged a double and advanced to third with two out on a wild pitch. Jake Holton smacked an RBI single, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, one-out singles by Ben Malgeri and Carlos Mendoza set the table for Max Clark. Clark sprayed a single to left, scoring Malgeri to make it 2-0. Peck's second hit loaded the bases. With two out, Josue Briceño drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Mendoza and make it 3-0.

Andrew Sears started for Erie and turned in a gem. Sears (W, 1-0) tossed five scoreless frames, working around four hits and one walk. He struck out three batters in his first postseason start of Erie.

Erie loaded the bases against Dominic Perachi with no outs in the fifth on Jake Holton's double and walks to Thayron Liranzo and Chris Meyers. Mendoza punched a two-run single with one out, making it 5-0.

Trevin Michael relieved Sears. After a scoreless sixth, he allowed a two-out double to Mitch Jebb in the seventh on a liner to right. Konnor Griffin followed with an RBI single, cutting Erie's lead to 5-1.

Chris Meyers, appearing with Erie for the first time since August 8 after a stint on the Injured List, belted a solo homer against Emmanuel Chapman in the bottom of the seventh. His fifth career postseason homer with Erie, a franchise record, made it 6-1.

Michael allowed one run over three innings of relief for Erie with five strikeouts. Richard Guasch finished the game with a hitless ninth.

Erie's best-of-three Eastern League Division Series against Altoona continues on Friday at UPMC Park at 6:35 p.m. in a winner-take-all third game. Carlos Peña will pitch for Erie against Blake Townsend. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.