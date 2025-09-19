Binghamton Advances to Eastern League Championship Series with Sweep of Somerset

Published on September 18, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Somerset Patriots, 5-4, in Game 2 of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton swept Somerset in the best-of-three ELDS and advanced to the Eastern League Championship Series. Binghamton will play in the ELCS for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2023.

Binghamton raced out to a 5-0 lead against right-hander Carlos Lagrange (0-1) with two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning.

In the third inning, shortstop William Lugo drew a one-out walk. With two outs in the frame, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a stand-up RBI triple that put Binghamton ahead 1-0. Left fielder Nick Morabito followed with a line drive to right field that resulted in an error and Ewing scored to make it 2-0.

Binghamton had the first four batters reach in the fifth inning and three of them scored. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso drew a leadoff walk and Lugo followed with a double. Second baseman Wyatt Young then hit an RBI single on the first pitch, which made it 3-0. Ewing followed with an RBI single that made it 4-0 and a couple batters later, third baseman Jacob Reimer drove in Young on a sacrifice fly that put the Ponies ahead 5-0.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (1-0) started for Binghamton and dazzled. Wenninger earned the victory and finished with nine strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk.

Somerset plated four runs in the seventh inning against right-handers Saul Garcia and TJ Shook, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-4. The frame was highlighted by designated hitter Jackson Castillo's RBI hit, an error that plated two runs, and second baseman Max Burt's RBI single.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman pitched a scoreless eighth inning and worked around a leadoff single. It marked Guzman's second scoreless outing of the postseason. Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect ninth inning and recorded his second save of the postseason.

The Rumble Ponies continue the 2025 Eastern League Postseason with Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series against the Southwest Division Champion on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, a run, and a triple, which marked his second multi-hit game and first multi-RBI game of the postseason...Lugo went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored...Lorusso walked twice...Lambert recorded a save in both games of the Eastern League Northeast Division Series.







Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.