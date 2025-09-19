Erie Silences Curve Bats in Game Two Defeat

ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves evened the Southwest Division series with a 6-1 win over Altoona on Thursday night at UPMC Park. Erie and Altoona will play the deciding game of their best-of-three series on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Konnor Griffin picked up two hits, including an RBI single in the seventh inning to drive in the Curve's only run. Curve Unsung Hero Mitch Jebb and Team MVP Nick Cimillo each had two hits; however, Altoona went just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight men on base in the defeat.

Erie scored three times off starter Antwone Kelly across the first two innings and used a strong start from Andrew Sears to cruise to the victory. Sears tossed five scoreless innings in the start for Erie. Kelly suffered the loss and lasted two innings on the mound before Khristian Curtis entered and tossed two more hitless innings of relief, he's thrown four hitless innings across two appearances with the Curve.

Erie added two runs off Dominic Perachi in relief in the fifth inning before Emmanuel Chapman allowed a solo home run to Chris Meyers to cap off the SeaWolves scoring. Perachi and Chapman each tossed two innings of relief as Altoona used four different arms for two innings in the defeat.

Altoona and Erie will play for the Southwest Division series title at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at UPMC Park. The winner of the game will travel to Binghamton to face the Mets Double-A affiliate in game one of the Eastern League Championship on Sunday afternoon.

