Moon Mammoths Walk-Off Curve, 3-2

Published on September 13, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves earned a 3-2 win over the Curve on Saturday night at UPMC Park. Erie has won 4-of-5 games during the team's week-long series to wrap up the regular season.

Altoona snagged the first two runs of the game in the third inning. Mitch Jebb singled to start the inning and then Konnor Griffin followed him with a rocket single to left field that eluded the left fielder Roberto Campos and allowed Jebb to score from first on the play. Duce Gourson followed with a solid single past the first baseman to make it a 2-0 game.

Making his Double-A debut for the Curve, lefty Connor Wietgrefe cruised through five innings of one-run ball. Erie managed just one baserunner off him in the first three innings, before Thayron Liranzo hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth. Wietgrefe struck out four giving him 101 total for the season, 6th -most among Pirates farmhands.

Erie drew even on an RBI double from Liranzo in the sixth inning against Mike Walsh and after Walsh and Justin Meis each tossed scoreless innings, the game remained 2-2 into the ninth inning. John Peck smacked a one-out double off the arena and advanced to third on a fielding error. After a pair of intentional walks to load the bases, Roberto Campos singled home the winning run with a grounder through the left side of the infield.

Derek Berg and Jebb picked up two hits in the defeat, the Curve offense managed nine hits and two walks.

Altoona wraps up their regular season series with the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park. LHP Blake Townsend takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Jaden Hamm slated to start for the SeaWolves.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.