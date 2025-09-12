Serwa and 'Pen Shut Down Curve

Published on September 11, 2025

The SeaWolves (36-30, 81-54 overall) rebounded to beat Altoona (39-27, 69-65) with a 3-1 on Thursday.

Erie broke through in the third against Wilber Dotel. Danny Serretti drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Seth Stephenson's groundball double down the left-field line. John Peck chopped an RBI single into right, scoring Serretti to make it 1-0. Dotel (L, 7-9) departed for Dominic Perachi, who allowed a line-drive sacrifice fly to center from Kevin McGonigle, making it 2-0.

Kenny Serwa dealth with many baserunners but turned in five scoreless frames. He stranded at least one baserunner in all five innings and two or more runners in four of five. Altoona stranded the bases loaded in the fifth.

In five innings, Serwa (W, 6-6) allowed five innings, three walks, and two hit batters but did not allow a run and struck out three hitters.

Stephenson singled and stole a base in the fifth. He scored when Thayron Liranzo doubled off the warning track in left, snapping an 0-for-23 skid to make it 3-0.

Trevin Michael turned in two perfect innings for Erie. Andrew Magno entered for the eighth and walked Nick Cimillo to begin the frame. Termarr Johnson doubled, sending Cimillo to third. Javier Rivas hit an RBI groundout, making it 3-1.

Magno worked around Konnor Griffin's second single of the game in the ninth, locking down his fourth save of the game.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Friday as Max Alba faces Antwone Kelly at 6:05 p.m.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Friday as Max Alba faces Antwone Kelly at 6:05 p.m.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts game two, and game three if necessary, on September 18 and 19.







