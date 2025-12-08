Yard Goats Announce 108 Stitches as Naming Rights Partner for Team Store

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced a multi-year partnership with 108 Stitches, a leading provider of premium, fashion-forward sports apparel and merchandise. As part of the agreement, 108 Stitches will become the exclusive naming rights partner for the Yard Goats' official team store, now to be officially known as the 108 Stitches Team Store at Dunkin' Park.

The 108 Stitches Team Store at Dunkin'Park is located on the corner of Main and Trumbull streets, and has Yard Goats merchandise available for the Holiday gifts. This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to delivering high-quality experiences for Yard Goats fans. The newly named store will serve as the premier destination for fans seeking authentic Yard Goats gear, including jerseys, hats, exclusive apparel collections, and unique memorabilia.

"We are thrilled to welcome 108 Stitches to the Yard Goats family," said Mike Abramson, General Manager of the Hartford Yard Goats. "Our fans deserve the best, and 108 Stitches is synonymous with premium quality and innovative design in sports merchandise. The 108 Stitches Team Store will be the ultimate retail destination for Yard Goats fans, and we look forward to a successful and stylish partnership."

"Partnering with the Hartford Yard Goats, one of the most exciting and community -focused teams in Minor League Baseball, is a natural fit for 108 Stitches," said 108 Stitches CEO Mark Bierk. "The Yard

Goats brand is incredibly popular, and we are excited to showcase our apparel in a dedicated retail space at Dunkin' Park. We are committed to providing the fans of Hartford with a best -in-class selection of apparel to show off their Yard Goats pride."

