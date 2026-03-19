CarMax Park Turns Richmond's New Ballpark into Showcase for Public Art, Featuring Work by Renowned Richmond Sculptor Fredrick Prescott

Published on March 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels today announced the public art that will be featured throughout CarMax Park, further establishing the new ballpark as a cultural destination for Richmond. In partnership with Sir James Thornhill, CarMax Park will showcase works by internationally recognized artist Fredrick Prescott, known for his kinetic steel sculptures that capture motion and have often explored themes of sport and athletic movement, alongside Richmond artists Ed Trask, Matt Lively, Jason Ford and Nico Cathcart, bringing the city's creativity, character, and artistic energy directly into the fabric of the venue.

For the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the new ballpark is more than a sports venue. It is a civic landmark where art reflects the city's past, present, and future. Sir James Thornhill has played a central role in shaping these projects in collaboration with the Flying Squirrels. Among the most significant installations is the Richmond 34 Monument, created by Thornhill and fabricated by Wellcraft Manufacturing, which commemorates the 34 Virginia Union University students who led the 1960 sit-in protest that became a defining civil rights moment in Richmond. Located near the VIP entrance, the monument honors their courage and gains added meaning through ongoing educational and scholarship programs connected to the project.

"I'm truly excited about this project. When it came to me, I knew it was a great opportunity to unite our community through public art and history," said Sir James Thornhill. "Richmond's muralists are remarkable, and selecting these artists has been a highlight. Working with the Squirrels team has been an exceptional experience. As the art director and a native of our historic city, it's meaningful to help shape something that honors both our past and future. CarMax Park is more than a stadium; it's a hub where the community enjoys baseball, art, and shared experiences. As art director, I'm proud to bring my experience from murals across Richmond, and I'm thrilled that our artists are making their mark on this forward-looking project."

One of the artists featured at CarMax Park is Jason Ford, whose work is already part of Richmond's visual landscape through his Arthur Ashe mural. Sponsored by Estes Express Lines, his installation at the ballpark is located on the back of the batter's eye and features baseball card style artwork celebrating four iconic players with deep ties to Richmond baseball history:

Ray Dandridge played in the Negro Leagues and is the only Richmond native in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Gene Alley played in the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 11 seasons and was a two-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and a World Series champion in 1971. Tommie Aaron was the 1967 International League MVP with the Richmond Braves and also guided Richmond to an IL championship as a manager. He was Hank Aaron's younger brother and died at the age of 45 after a battle with leukemia. His No. 23 was retired by the Richmond Braves. Mel Roach played in parts of eight seasons in the major leagues with the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He lost two seasons while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1956. Additionally, he was a standout athlete at John Marshall High School in Richmond and played both football and baseball at the University of Virginia.

"This ballpark is meant to be a gathering place for the entire Richmond community, and we wanted the art inside it to reflect the soul of the city," said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "Richmond has an extraordinary creative community and a powerful history, and it was important to us that CarMax Park celebrate both. The artists featured here are part of what makes this city special, and we're proud their work will be part of the experience for every fan who walks through the gates."

The other murals that will be showcased in CarMax Park include:

The Bon Secours Base Camp Mural inside the playground was created by Nico Cathcart as a tribute to health care workers. She is an award-winning, Richmond-based painter, and her work can also be seen as part of the permanent gallery at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. The Backstop Mural was created by Matt Lively, whose work can be seen throughout Richmond, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Children's Museum of Richmond and CarMax's headquarters. "The Flying Squirrels are Richmond, VA" mural on the back wall of The Landing was created by Ed Trask, whose work can be seen all over Richmond. The Nutzy and Brandon Crawford's art installations were created by award-winning, kinetic artist Fredrick Prescott, whose work is featured in gallery collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the CA Museum of Modern Art in Los Angeles among others.

"The energy surrounding the opening of CarMax Park is palpable, and Estes is proud to be part of this special moment for the region," said Webb Estes, COO and president, Estes Express Lines. "From the art to the food, the CarMax Park experience will be uniquely Richmond and we're looking forward to years of making memories at the ballpark with our employees, neighbors and the community."

Fans will be able to experience the art firsthand starting on Opening Night, April 7th at CarMax Park. For season ticketing and more details on the new ballpark, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.







Eastern League Stories from March 19, 2026

CarMax Park Turns Richmond's New Ballpark into Showcase for Public Art, Featuring Work by Renowned Richmond Sculptor Fredrick Prescott - Richmond Flying Squirrels

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