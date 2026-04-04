Farone Strikes out Eight in Debut Before Squirrels Slip Late

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their 2026 season opener to the Erie SeaWolves, 7-6, on Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (0-1) surrendered six runs to the SeaWolves (1-0) in the seventh to fall on Opening Day.

Greg Farone started for Richmond in his Double-A debut and allowed one run over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight batters, tying the Flying Squirrels' franchise record for Opening Day punchouts. He matched marks previously set by Dan Slania in 2017 and Jake Dahlberg in 2022.

With Richmond lead, 3-1, entering the seventh, Erie recorded back-to-back singles to begin the inning before Andrew Jenkins hit a three-run homer against Dylan Carmouche (Loss, 0-1). Seth Stephenson doubled in a run and Justice Bigbie added a two-run double to move the SeaWolves ahead, 7-3.

The Flying Squirrels plated three runs in the eighth to pull back within a run against SeaWolves reliever Moises Rodriguez (Win, 1-0). After back-to-back walks, Turner Hill drove a two-run double and later scored on a double by Jonah Cox to close the score to 7-6.

Tanner Kohlhepp (Save, 1) recorded the final four outs to finish the game.

The SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a solo homer by Brett Callahan, the only run surrendered by Farone in his start.

The Flying Squirrels answered with a three-run second to take a 3-1 lead. Adrian Sugastey hit a two-run double and later scored on a single by Scott Bandura.

Dylan Hecht took over for Farone in the fifth and struck out two over his 1.1 innings. Tyler Vogel threw a scoreless eighth.

The Flying Squirrels continue their season-opening road series against the SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Joe Whitman will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels celebrate the opening of CarMax Park with the stadium's inaugural series from April 7-12. Although the April 7 home opener is sold out, tickets are available for games from April 8-12 and the rest of the 2026 season at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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