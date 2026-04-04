Sea Dogs Fall on Opening Day

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (0-1) fell to the Somerset Patriots (1-0) on Friday night, 18-2. Top hitting prospect Franklin Arias recorded Portland's only multi-hit game with a pair of singles.

Max Ferguson blasted Portland's first homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning, a solo shot with two outs. The Sea Dogs' other run came in the third inning after Tyler McDonough drew a one out walk and Arias drove him home with an RBI single.

The Patriots plated five runs in the first inning off three home runs to jump out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning. George Lombard Jr. led off the inning with a homer then followed by a solo home run by Garrett Martin and a three-run blast off the bat of Tyler Hardman.

In the second inning, Lombard Jr. led off with a single then scored on an RBI single by Marco Luciano. Coby Morales brought home Luciano with a sacrifice fly then scored on an RBI single by Nick Torres.

Somerset brought home three more runs in the third inning. After a leadoff walk by Miguel Palma and double by Lombard Jr., they were able to score on a two-run double by Jace Avina. A two-run home run by Coby Morales extended their lead, 12-1.

The Patriots final damage was done in the ninth inning courtesy of a grand slam by Morales and the Sea Dogs fell, 18-2.

RHP Ben Hess (1-0, 3.60 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out nine. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 81.00 ERA) was given the loss recording one out allowing three runs on two hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots meet again tomorrow, Saturday April 4th at 5:05pm at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP John Holobetz will make his first start of the season for Portland while LHP Kyle Carr will start for Somerset.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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