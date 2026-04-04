SeaWolves Win 8th Straight Opener in 7-6 Thriller over Flying Squirrels
Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (1-0) took the opening game of the season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (0-1) with a 7th-inning offensive explosion at UPMC Park.
Erie started the scoring with a bang in the bottom of the first when Brett Callahan swung at the first pitch in his Double-A debut and crushed it out to right-center to give Erie a 1-0 lead.
SeaWolves lefty Joe Miller surrendered three runs in the top of the second to allow the Flying Squirrels to creep back ahead, but Miller settled in to post zeroes in the third and fourth innings.
Relievers Trevin Michael and Eric Silva locked things down in the middle innings to keep the game close, while the offense battled hard against Richmond starter Greg Farone and reliever Dylan Hecht.
Erie took advantage of Flying Squirrels righty Dylan Carmouche when he entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, with the first six SeaWolves reaching base in the frame. Five Howlers had hits, Andrew Jenkins blasted his first home run of the season and Justice Bigbie recorded a two-hit inning to return Erie to the lead.
Tanner Kohlhepp locked it down out of the bullpen with a five-out save to secure the first win of the season and move Erie to 1-0 on the year.
The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. against Richmond for game two of the 2026 campaign before the series wraps up on Sunday at UPMC Park.
Single-game tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
-Erie SeaWolves-
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