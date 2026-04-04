Lombard and Hess Lead the Way in Somerset's Historic 18-Run Opening Day Victory

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. takes a big swing for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. takes a big swing for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 18-2 on Opening Night of the 2026 season at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday night.

The 18 runs were the second-most in Somerset Double-A franchise history, trailing only the 22 runs scored on 8/18/23 @REA.

The 22 hits were the second-most in Somerset Double-A franchise history, trailing only the 23 hits on 8/18/23.

The 22 hits were tied for the most in Minor League Baseball Opening Day history dating back to 2005 (Double-A Arkansas, 22 hits on 4/3/05).

The 16-run margin of victory was Somerset's second-largest in Double-A franchise history, trailing only their 19-run margin of victory on 8/18/23.

The Patriots clubbed five home runs in the game, signaling their most in a game since 4/29/25 @RIC.

Somerset's pitching staff struck out 13 batters in the game, including four hitless innings to end the game by the bullpen trio of Bailey Dees, Eric Reyzelman and Geoff Gilbert.

RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, 1 HR) earned the win in his Double-A debut.

Hess struck out the first seven batters he faced in the game, signaling the most consecutive batters struck out to start a game in Somerset Double-A franchise history. The seven consecutive strikeouts were one shy of a Somerset Double-A franchise record (Sean Boyle, 5/4/22).

Hess tied his career-high of nine strikeouts for the fifth time in his career and first time since 8/23/25 vs. HFD.

Dating back to last season, Hess is 4-0 in his last six Double-A starts with a 1.93 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, .155 BAA, 44 K and 13 BB in 32.2 IP.

SS George Lombard Jr. (5-for-6, 1 RBI, 3 R, HR, 2B, SB) started the game by going 5-for-5, setting a Somerset Patriots Double-A single-game record by recording the five hits in the game.

Lombard Jr. smashed his first home run of the season in his first at-bat of the season to lead off the game in the first inning.

The first inning leadoff home run on Opening Day was Somerset's second in Double-A franchise history and the first since Ben Rice on Opening Day of the 2024 season. Lombard Jr.'s first inning leadoff home run was Somerset's first in any game since 7/13/25 (Brendan Jones vs. NH).

RF Garrett Martin (2-for-5, RBI, 3 R, HR) hit his first home run of the season in his first at-bat of the game to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

2B Marco Luciano (4-for-5, RBI, 5 R, 2B, BB, SB) made his Yankees organizational debut by tying for the second-most hits on the team.

Luciano's five runs scored were a career-high, coming in his 501st career minor league game.

Luciano's four hits tied his career high for the fifth time (first time since: 5/24/25 @OKC).

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, 6 RBI, 3 R, 2 HR, BB) led the way offensively with his second career two-home run game (first since: 7/20/24 vs. BRD)

Morales' 6 RBI led the team and tied a career-high mark (first since: 5/5/24 @DUN). The 6 RBI were the most in a game by a Patriot since Tyler Hardman on 5/29/25 vs. AKR.

His 3 R scored tied a career-high mark for the fifth time (first since 5/22/25 @WS).

Morales' two home runs marked the Patriots' first multi-homer game by a player since Roc Riggio on 6/8/25 @BNG.

Morales extended Somerset's lead to 18-2 in the eighth inning with his second career grand slam, which was also the Patriots' first grand slam since 8/13/24 @HFD (Jesus Rodriguez).

3B Tyler Hardman (4-for-5, 4 RBI, R, HR, 2B, BB) extended Somerset's first inning lead to 5-0 with a three-run home run.

Hardman extended his Somerset Double-A franchise records in HR (55) and RBI (159).

The performance marked Hardman's 11th career 4 RBI game.

Hardman reached base safely five times in the game, which was a career-high mark.

DH Nick Torres (3-for-5, 2 RBI, SB) started the game by going 3-for-3 in his Yankees organizational debut.

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Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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